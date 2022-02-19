Homeless man steals, crashes Atlanta fire engine, officials say
ATLANTA — A homeless man stole a fire truck, crashed it into a parked car and then ran away Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A crew was sent to check on a gas leak around 4:20 p.m. on Neal Street in northwest Atlanta. While there, Paramedic Engine 16 was stolen.
Atlanta police found the truck close to where it was taken. According to officials, a homeless man attempted to drive the engine away and hit a parked car before running away down Neal Street.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
No one was injured and police are still looking for the suspect.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0