Homeless man steals, crashes Atlanta fire engine, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
File Photo of Fire Truck - WPXI Photo Credits: Pixabay

ATLANTA — A homeless man stole a fire truck, crashed it into a parked car and then ran away Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.

A crew was sent to check on a gas leak around 4:20 p.m. on Neal Street in northwest Atlanta. While there, Paramedic Engine 16 was stolen.

Atlanta police found the truck close to where it was taken. According to officials, a homeless man attempted to drive the engine away and hit a parked car before running away down Neal Street.

No one was injured and police are still looking for the suspect.

©2022 Cox Media Group

