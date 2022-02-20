Missouri Has Beautiful Trails – One Even Offers Hiking with Goats

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. There’s a lot more wilderness, and a lot more ecosystems to hike through, in Florida than most people think. Case in point: The Florida Trail, which crosses more than 1,500 miles of beaches, swamps, pine forests, and grasslands. Only about 30 people attempt to thru-hike the Florida Trail every year, compared to the thousands who head for the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail; if you want solitude, wildlife, and bragging rights, this is an ideal trail for you. As a bonus, the Florida Trail is open year-round, with no concerns about snow at its maximum elevation of 300 feet.

