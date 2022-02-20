ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Has Beautiful Trails – One Even Offers Hiking with Goats

By Sam
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Missouri hiking trail will take you on an adventure with a cute friend - a goat!. The 37 North Expeditions offers hikers a way to explore the Ozarks in a social setting through outdoor adventures, with some friends. They offer an all-day hike...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 2

Missouri Conservation experts warn of coyote concerns for pets

ST. LOUIS–Food. Fear. Vigilance. These are the three keys Missouri Department of Conservation officials are warning the public to keep in mind in what are four very active months for coyote activity in the state. Breeding season begins in February, with mothers giving birth within two months. With pups comes the need for more food. […]
MISSOURI STATE
backpacker.com

Florida Trail: A Guide to Thru-Hiking the Sunshine State

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. There’s a lot more wilderness, and a lot more ecosystems to hike through, in Florida than most people think. Case in point: The Florida Trail, which crosses more than 1,500 miles of beaches, swamps, pine forests, and grasslands. Only about 30 people attempt to thru-hike the Florida Trail every year, compared to the thousands who head for the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail; if you want solitude, wildlife, and bragging rights, this is an ideal trail for you. As a bonus, the Florida Trail is open year-round, with no concerns about snow at its maximum elevation of 300 feet.
FLORIDA STATE
KOLR10 News

Goats lead adventurers on day hike through the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hikers can explore the Ozark mountains with goats leading the way. The daylong expedition from 37 North Expeditions runs multiple times per month and goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Meet at 7:30 at Farmers Park in Springfield or 9:30 at The HUB Bike Lounge in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
WCIA

Why big wild cats roam to the Midwest

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Your chances of running into a big wild cat in the Midwest are slim, but it can still happen. Trail camera footage went viral this week that captured a mountain lion in Iowa. There have been several sightings in the past – but those odds are pretty rare in Illinois. Decatur’s […]
FOX 2

Unusual amount of crows found dead in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Wildlife officials are investigating why dozens of crows died around the federal courthouse in Downtown St. Louis recently. A biologist collected several of the dead birds for analysis. A Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman told FOX 2 that the situation is unusual. Approximately another 50 dead crows were reported at Creve Coeur Lake over the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trail#Goats#North Expeditions#Ozarks Forest
UPI News

Baby born in Missouri interstate during snowstorm

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Missouri ended up helping to deliver a baby on the highway during a snowstorm. The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that Boonville police officer Clinton Barger was driving a couple to Woman's Hospital in Columbia for a delivery Thursday morning and called for an ambulance to meet him at a fire station in Midway.
COLUMBIA, MO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

New Jellystone Park coming to Madison County

A second Jellystone Park camp resort is coming to the region with a new location in Madison County, Illinois. According to a press release from Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, BJ and Jenn Davis are turning Rustic Acres Campground in New Douglas, Illinois into a Jellystone Park. The company's website...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana’s Harmonie State Park Hosting Free Falconry Event

Birds of prey are spectacular and majestic creatures. They are incredibly intelligent predators and can, and are, used in hunting. In fact, falconry is the term used to describe hunting that takes place by utilizing a bird of prey to hunt wild animals in their natural habitat. Obviously, to do this, the bird must be well trained. Someone who trains and hunts with a bird of prey is called a falconer.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
Mercury News

Hikes and winery adventures along the Placer County Wine Trail

The Sierra Foothills AVA is home to the Placer County Wine Trail, a stretch of countryside near Auburn that brims with hiking paths and tasting rooms, a combination that offers plenty of enticing options for anyone who enjoys mixing a little outdoor adventure with their winery hopping. With 19 wineries included on the trail map and several outdoor experiences nearby, creating your own wine/hike adventure is easy to do.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Q106.5

Coming In April, You Can Go On Awesome Hikes With Goats In Frankfort

Not gonna lie, I love me some goats. Yup, it's true. I'm tall, tattooed, bald... I may even look slightly "tough" (I'm not), and I absolutely adore baby goats. I will literally stop what I'm doing if I see a goat video come across my feed on Facebook or Instagram. Little goats, even full-grown ones too, are about as cute as cute gets. It's like a cuteness overload, and I love it.
FRANKFORT, ME
FOX2now.com

Mystery of dead crows

As many as 36 dead crows were found outside the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse this week. Another 50 dead crows were reported at Creve Coeur Lake over the weekend.
CREVE COEUR, MO
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy