Zach LaVine on free agency: I should be getting what I deserve

The Bulls have quickly elevated to the top of the East, with shrewd trades and signings — and keeping LaVine as a rare holdover. This regime keeps its strategy a mystery, but Zach LaVine is making a case for a max contract — which he won’t definitively say but won’t deny, either. “I think we all get what we deserve at the level we play at, for our team and around the league. I think I stack up with everybody at that level,” he said. “We’ll let the chips fall. Is the [max] the goal? I don’t know if it’s the goal, but I should be getting what I deserve. I’ll let them tell me what that is and we’ll go from there.”

The Bulls made things official with Tristan Thompson tonight, adding much-needed size to the roster.

Zach LaVine voiced enthusiasm about how the move reflects on aggression of the Bulls front office: “They’re going for it.”

2021 @MLB Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso earned a $1 million winner’s prize. Sure a similar prize from some willing sponsor could make the likes of Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon and perhaps other stars think about it. – 11:22 PM

Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon watching this dunk contest pic.twitter.com/nvuHpxOOlK – 10:56 PM

The NBA needs to up the ante and pay Ja Morant, Zach LaVine and whoever else whatever it takes to save what is left of the NBA Dunk Contest’s legacy – 10:41 PM

Really, just give me Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine next year. That’s it. Nobody else.

Get a sponsor to put up $2 million and let’s have a real Slam Dunk Contest. – 10:37 PM

Third time not the charm for Zach LaVine at the 3-point contest. The Bulls’ All-Star enjoyed the showcase, but was ousted in the first round again

The bright side? His good friend Karl-Anthony Towns took home the title

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:32 PM

Zach LaVine has a quick exit from the 3-point contest, a Tristan Thompson update, Jimmy talks, and news from The King … all in one click. My brother Joe has gone crazy with these prices!!!

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 10:23 PM

LaVine was upbeat about the 3-point contest after Karl Anthony-Towns picked up the win: “I’m really happy for him.”

He wasn’t sure why he went ice cold after his early makes, but said he had fun in the contest. – 9:59 PM

Zach LaVine says he’s excited to go 1v1 with DeMar DeRozan tomorrow: “I’m gonna foul the hell out of him.” – 9:56 PM

LaVine saved the day!

Do Yo Thang Bane

Des lives to see another round! – 9:31 PM

I’m just happy Zach LaVine was feeling good enough to even be in the shootout.

Now, I hope he makes a short cameo appearance, at most, in tomorrow’s game. – 9:27 PM

Zach LaVine scores a 14 in first round of 3-point contest, which eliminates him

Put the moneyball rack at the end (left corner) and didn’t end up making one. In fact, buzzer sounded before he got last one up – 9:27 PM

First elimination: Zach LaVine (14).

Desmond Bane has the baseline at 18. – 9:26 PM

Door open for Mr. LaVine! – 9:22 PM

The top #StateFarmSaturday #NBAAllStar 3-point contest participants in unguarded catch & shoot eFG%:

78% Fred VanVleet

78% Zach Lavine

74% Luke Kennard

73% Desmond Bane

72% Patty Mills

71% CJ McCollum

69% Trae Young

67% Karl-Anthony Towns – 9:19 PM

Almost go-time for Zach LaVine at the All-Star 3-point contest in Cleveland!

Earlier Zach said he hadn’t locked down his money ball rack strategy. Interested to see where he lands — he regretted putting it at the top of the arc before and is shooting over 50% from the corner. – 9:14 PM

Who is CJ McCollum’s biggest competition in Saturday’s #NBA three-point contest? The other seven participants are Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, Patty Mills, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, Trae Young – 8:17 PM

My All Star Saturday picks for tonight:

Skills: the Rooks

3 point: Zach LaVine

Dunk: Obi Toppin – 7:44 PM

“I should be getting what I deserve.”

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine talked to @Vincent Goodwill about his impending free agency 💰

➡️ https://t.co/T5DNpgcept pic.twitter.com/vlhqrNIGmR – 7:15 PM

Zach LaVine to @YahooSports on free agency: “I’m gonna get what I deserve…it’s my first time going into free agency.” sports.yahoo.com/zach-lavine-on… – 6:19 PM

Have an opinion on whether or not Zach LaVine should be participating in the All-Star Weekend with a bad left wheel? This just in, save it because LaVine doesn’t care. He’s his own boss.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 3:16 PM

From Cleveland: Zach LaVine speaks on knee appointment for first time, and DeMar DeRozan provides perspective on playing through pain

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:28 PM

Zach LaVine said during All-Star media session his knee feels “great” after visit with LA specialist

“The last three games I just had to take it upon myself to make sure I was OK for the second half of the season.” Called season an important one for him – 12:38 PM

Zach LaVine says he’s feeling much better following treatment for his knee, which included a cortisone shot.

He says this weekend meant too much to him to miss — especially as he aims to become the first player to win All-Star Dunk and 3-point Contest trophies. pic.twitter.com/J9DdSFPrqL – 12:19 PM

Zach LaVine making the media rounds pic.twitter.com/3RYNTr0qRf – 12:15 PM

Zach LaVine on himself and DeMar DeRozan: “We’re the best duo in the NBA.” – 12:13 PM

Zach LaVine is always asked about one more dunk contest. He was very clear just now – never happening! – 12:13 PM

Zach LaVine shooting around and mingling a bit at All-Star practice pic.twitter.com/dKLvRDvBgW – 11:35 AM

Zach LaVine getting loose and ready for tonight’s All-Star festivities at open practice this morning in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/4TdvtXgmCQ – 11:35 AM

Zach LaVine ready to test that knee in All-Star practice. pic.twitter.com/cE6S5me0ps – 11:14 AM

Zach LaVine introduced for Team Durant’s All-Star practice pic.twitter.com/YIO9CVoGkI – 11:14 AM

Bulls’ Zach LaVine has earned right for All-Star victory lap.

Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:40 AM

LaVine also in the house … sitting next to KAT. Hope he’s not recruiting him! – 10:04 PM

He’ll be a free agent in July — an unrestricted free agent. A big playoff run could erase any remaining doubts, if there are any. “Free agency is gonna be a big milestone for me,” LaVine told Yahoo Sports. “It’s my first time going into it really being [an] unrestricted free agent. I dealt with it being restricted before so it’s a whole new experience. I’m excited for the season with the Bulls. But you know, moving forward, it’s gonna be a whole new experience for me.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 19, 2022

That restricted free agency experience sticks with him. He’s not on the Michael Jordan scale of petty or the Scottie Pippen scale of delusion, but he quietly craves the validation. LaVine is eligible for a five-year deal around $200 million this summer if he re-signs with the Bulls — and higher if he makes an All-NBA team. He can get a four-year deal around $160 million if he outright signs with another team. “I remember everything now,” LaVine said, smiling. “I know it’s a different front office, a different time. But I’m gonna take it day by day and let my agent handle it. But I remember everything. It’s something — I always have a chip on my shoulder for multiple reasons.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 19, 2022