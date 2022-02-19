Elevate your style with Style by Blain

The boundless, twinkling galaxies of Yayoi Kusama are finally coming back—and free advanced reservations are open!. The iconic installations by the beloved Japanese artists Yayoi Kusama have been illuminating our social feeds for the last decade and we can never seem to get enough. After two years, Angelenos will finally get to be entranced by the endless reflections, and this time you won’t have to wait in crazy lines. Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away will return The Broad on March 2 (although, it was originally scheduled to open on January 5) and you’ll be able to make free advanced timeslots on February 23 at 10 a.m. online here .

