ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boughner Demotes Dahlen: “Hopefully, he gets that message.”

By Lizz Child
sanjosehockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two games since the San Jose Sharks returned from their extended break, Jonathan Dahlén has struggled to return to form. “I need to see jump back,” remarked head coach Bob Boughner on Saturday morning. At Saturday morning’s practice, Matt Nieto skated alongside Logan Couture and Rudolfs...

sanjosehockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins notebook: Evan Rodrigues snaps long goal-less skid

The 15 goals Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues had scored this season before Sunday were something of a surprise. After all, the seven-year veteran had never tallied more than nine during his first six campaigns in the NHL. Still, every interested party — Rodrigues, the team, his agent, etc. —...
NHL
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks' Kane scores from impossible angle

Patrick Kane continues to be a wizard on ice when it comes to shooting the puck. Toward the end of the first period in Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers, Kane tied the game at one with an impressive shot at an awkward angle. Kane was behind the goal line...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL HAS REPORTEDLY ALREADY REVIEWED NATHAN MACKINNON'S SLASH ON OFFICIAL (W/VIDEO)

According to one report, the NHL has already reviewed an apparent slash from Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche to an official during a game on Monday. The verdict is no supplemental discipline. Lots of talk this afternoon regarding this stick incident involving @Avalanche MacKinnon and @NHL official. #NHL hockey...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Nick Bonino
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Lou Nolan
Person
Vincent Lecavalier
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Alexander Georgiev
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Adin Hill
NBC Sports

Blackhawks part ways with Bobby Hull as team ambassador

The Chicago Blackhawks have parted ways with Bobby Hull as a team ambassador as they plan on “redefining the role.”. Bruce Levine of Chicago’s 670 The Score broke the news Monday morning, which the team later confirmed. “We are redefining the role of team ambassador, which unfortunately comes...
NHL
The Associated Press

Henrique, Deslauriers power Ducks past Canucks 7-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers each scored two goals and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a four-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Troy Terry added a goal and an assist, and Richard Rakell and Sam Steel also...
NHL
NHL

Top storylines before NHL Trade Deadline include Fleury, Giroux decisions

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on March 21. The next 29 days will be filled with talk of the deadline, players who could be moved, buyers and sellers and rental players. Rumors will float like pucks flipped high in the air; some to be confirmed, others shot down quickly.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks#Logan Couture#The Vancouver Canucks
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could veteran goalies Braden Holtby, Anton Forsberg be traded?

Two of the four new names on Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff’s trade targets ranking are goaltenders, namely Braden Holtby of the Dallas Stars and Anton Forsberg of the Ottawa Senators. Holtby has had a nice bounce-back campaign in Dallas after being bought out by the Canucks last summer. In his 21 starts this season Holtby has a .912 save percentage and a 2.78 goals against average, strong improvement from his .889/3.67 marks in Vancouver. But his future in Dallas is clouded by the emergence of 23-year-old first-round-pick Jake Oettinger. (As well as the looming presence of Anton Khudobin, the goalie who led the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, in the AHL.) In an interview with Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic, Stars General Manager Jim Nill noted that Oettinger has “settled in” with the Stars, and LeBrun also ponders the possibility of Dallas dealing a goaltender.
NHL
The Associated Press

Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade goalie Carter Hutton to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Arizona Coyotes have moved on from goalie Carter Hutton, trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations, the team announced on Monday. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, posting an 0-2 record.
NHL
NHL

Wedgewood, Schmaltz lift Coyotes past Stars

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Gila River Arena on Sunday. Wedgewood was making his first start since Feb. 1. "I thought they were getting frustrated,"...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers activate Maxim Mamin from IR, loan Owen Tippett to AHL

The Florida Panthers already have too many forwards, and yet one more is returning Tuesday. The team activated Maxim Mamin from injured reserve and expects to have him on the first line with Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov Tuesday evening. To clear a roster spot for Mamin, the team sent Owen Tippett back to the AHL once again.
NHL
Fox News

Aleksander Barkov leads Panthers to victory over Blackhawks

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and finished a five-game road trip at 4-1-0.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche's scoring depth, improved goaltending has them among NHL elite

Thompson sees Colorado top line, defense pair as reminiscent of Red Wings' 'Russian Five'. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2021-22 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Rocky Thompson and Dave Barr will take turns providing insight.
NHL
theScore

Habs' St. Louis after win over Leafs: 'We're building a lot of swagger'

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis has noticed his club exuding an important trait lately. "Confidence. I think to be successful as a team in this league, and as an individual, I think you need some swagger, and I think we're building a lot of swagger right now," St. Louis told Sportsnet's Eric Engels after a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy