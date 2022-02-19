ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gonzales scores 21, No. 20 BYU women roll past Gonzaga 63-39

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 20 BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
KEYT

Ivey, No. 5 Purdue end Rutgers’ run over ranked teams

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 25 points and Zach Edey added 15 points to lead No. 5 Purdue past Rutgers 84-72. Rutgers had won four straight games over ranked teams. Ivey did most of his scoring at the line, hitting 15 of 18 free throws. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points for the Boilermakers, who are 24-4. Paul Mulcahy scored 15, Clifford Omoruyi added 14 and Ron Harper Jr. had 12 points for the Scarlet Knights, who are 16-10.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

If that’s Ochai Agbaji’s final Sunflower Showdown with Kansas, he’s had an impressive run

LAWRENCE — Anyone searching for a moment Tuesday, when Ochai Agbaji might reveal just how much emotion he was playing with against an in-state rival, didn’t have to look hard nearly four minutes into the game. With the score tied at 7-7, Kansas basketball’s senior guard pulled up for a jumper inside the 3-point line. Not only did Agbaji hit it, but an official called a foul on Kansas State fifth-year guard Mike McGuirl. And as Agbaji celebrated,...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Byu#Ap#The Byu Marriott Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Former Dolphins coach Flores: Race played a factor in firing

MIAMI (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks race placed a factor in the team’s decision to fire him in January. Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast Flores alleged he was given tasks that he doesn’t think would have been required of a white head coach. Flores did not offer specifics on what tasks he was asked to do that he believes were based on race. Flores was hired recently as a senior defensive assistant by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flores does not plan to abandon the class-action lawsuit he has filed against the NFL and three teams alleging racist hiring practices even though he has returned to work in the league.
NFL
KEYT

Chargers hire Brendan Nugent as offensive line coach

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brendan Nugent has been hired as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line coach. He replaces Frank Smith, who left the Chargers to become the Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator. Nugent had spent the previous seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He coached the offensive line last season after being the assistant line coach the previous four years. Saints quarterbacks have been sacked a league-low 131 times since 2017. The Chargers’ offensive line made huge strides last season in Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach. With four new starters, Los Angeles allowed 31 sacks, tied for sixth fewest in the league and had a pair of Pro Bowl players in center Corey Linsley and rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.
NFL
KEYT

Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory. The Big Ten says it plans to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.” During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15. After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy