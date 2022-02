(Release) For the second consecutive season, Ole Miss rifle has punched its ticket for the NCAA Rifle Championship, earning the No. 5 seed. The 2022 GARC Regular Season Co-Champions clinched its spot in the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championship last weekend, firing a score of 4719 in its qualifier match with Jacksonville State. With a spot to compete on the biggest stage in their sport, the Rebels have their sights set on capping off their season with a national title on March 11-12 in Clune Arena in USAF Academy, Colorado.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO