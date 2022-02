“Lancaster County has a new county commissioner: John Trescot, a 63-year-old retired engineer and executive who lives in Lancaster Township,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week. “Trescot was the unanimous pick of the county’s 13 Court of Common Pleas judges following a three-hour session in which the judges interviewed the 12 applicants hoping to fill the remaining 23 months of former county Commissioner Craig Lehman’s term. Lehman resigned effective Jan. 7 after 14 years in the role.” Trescot is now the lone Democrat on the three-member board of commissioners, serving alongside Republicans Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO