Troops at risk after 4,300 data breaches at the Ministry of Defence, ministers admit

THOUSANDS of service families have been victims of data and security breaches at the MoD, ministers have admitted.

Home addresses and other private information have been compromised in a series of blunders during the past year.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said: 'Ministers must stop these leaks'

Figures show a huge 4,300 data breaches in 2021 — up from just 35 in the previous 12 months.

MPs were told details of more than 4,000 troops, staff and children attending forces schools had been compromised.

In June, the private data of 1,182 personnel, including those serving in the Special Forces, was accidentally leaked on to a WhatsApp group.

And secret documents about Navy destroyer HMS Defender were left at a bus stop in Kent.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “It’s a catalogue of security failings which has put our troops and their families at risk.

"Ministers must stop these leaks.”

An MoD spokesman said: “We take unauthorised disclosure of information extremely seriously."