Kell Brook turns showdown with Amir Khan into brutal beatdown

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

The build-up lasted forever. The fight was short and one-sided.

Kell Brook showed countryman Amir Khan who is the better fighter when they finally met in the ring Saturday at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, dominating and then stopping his rival in the sixth round of a scheduled 12-round 149-pound showdown of 35-year-olds.

Khan was game. He always is. He was also outclassed for five-plus rounds and – with his weak chin on full display — he ultimately couldn’t withstand the pounding Brook dished out.

Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) hadn’t fought since November 2020, when he was knocked out by welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford.

However, the former beltholder from Sheffield showed no ring rust or a lack of confidence. Indeed, he stalked Khan from the opening bell and quickly broke him down.

Khan was having a solid opening round, sticking and moving, when he was hurt by a power jab. He continued to use his feet in an attempt to avoid trouble the rest of the fight – and had some success from the outside — but he couldn’t avoid Brook’s hardest punches.

And when they landed, they did damage. Khan seemed to fight on shaky legs the entire bout.

By Round 5, Khan began to fade badly as Brook landed punishing blows almost at will. The brave Bolton fighter continued to fight back but he couldn’t stem his opponent’s momentum.

Then, moments after the bell to start Round 6, Brook buckled Khan’s knees with a simple jab and then followed with a non-stop onslaught that prompted referee Victor Loughlin to stop the fight 51 seconds into the round.

At that moment, Brook jumped into the arms of one of his trainers and then onto his shoulders, savoring a victory he has long envisioned.

Brook never looked better, although praise should be tempered given Khan’s apparent decline. Still, the winner, after such a sensational victory, is again in a good position to face the elite 147-pounders in lucrative fights.

“The war of the roses, like bragging rights, king of north [England],” Brook said in an interview with Sky Sports. “And I’m back on top now. I took Amir Khan out, just like I said I was going to.”

Khan? The quick-handed 2004 Olympic silver medalist and two-time 140-pound champ might be finished as an elite fighter.

He’s now 3-3 in his last six fights – with all three losses coming by sixth-round knockouts – and hasn’t won a meaningful fight in more than half a decade. And now he has fallen in brutal fashion against his arch rival, which surely is a tremendous disappointment for him.

All Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) can say is that he went down swinging. That’s about all he could accomplish against a good, determined version of Brook.

Boxing Insider

Errol Spence Jr. Aims For Terence Crawford Showdown Following Yordenis Ugas Bout

Errol Spence Jr. is appreciative and grateful for the position he’s currently in. The unified welterweight belt holder was on top of the boxing world after his split decision win over Shawn Porter in September of 2019. But, following a night out on the town, Spence Jr. was flung from his sports vehicle and found himself face-first on the pavement.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Johnny Walker gives health update after brutal KO, says 'something went wrong'

Johnny Walker is in good spirits after suffering a brutal knockout in the UFC Fight Night 201 main event. Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) lost another key fight in his career Saturday when he was caught by a devastating punch in the first round of his light heavyweight bout with Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He went down in a heap when the shot landed, then took another hard blow to cap off the fight.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Kell Brook: No Disrespect To Khan, But It Felt So Easy In There

Manchester, England - A British boxing rivalry simmering for more than ten years finally came to the boil on Saturday night at the AO Arena, Manchester as Kell ‘Special K’ Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) channeled years of antagonism to stop Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) in the sixth round, the referee stepping in to save Khan from further punishment.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 48 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Walker vs Hill’ last night

UFC Vegas 48 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event was a Light Heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, which saw Hill knockout Walker in the very first round (see it here). In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus submitted Jamie Pickett with one second remaining in the first round (highlights).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

