Rangers & Celtic LIVE: B teams in action, Tierney captaincy clue, Dortmund Haaland injury updates

By SunSport Reporters
 3 days ago

IT’S been a day of rest in the Premiership title race – but there’s always plenty going on in the Glasgow goldfish bowl.

There’s huge points to be played for with Rangers taking on Dundee Utd and Celtic hosting Dundee.

The Gers made Europe sit up and take notice when they shocked German giants Dortmund but the Hoops slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Bodo/Glimt in the European Conference League.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both sides of the Old Firm in our live blog…

