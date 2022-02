The reason that former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck gave for going into the transfer portal was PT. However, it wasn’t playing time, but physical therapy. Domineck, who went into the transfer portal Friday after leading the Yellow Jackets in sacks each of the past two seasons, said he is leaving Tech because he wants to become a physical therapist after his football career is over and that the institute doesn’t have the sort of degree program he’s looking for to help him in that pursuit.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO