Chicago’s first mural honoring the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh is now standing in the West Loop’s Time Out Market. The work was curated by Levar Hoard of B_Line Projects, a local organization that works to reserve murals throughout the West Loop, and created by Rahmaan Statik. The mural uses several different graffiti styles, and Hoard says it not only reflects elements that inspired Abloh, but what he did creatively for the city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO