Roma's Jose Mourinho sent off for kicking ball, making telephone gesture toward referee

A look at what’s happening in Champions League soccer on Tuesday:. Chelsea’s Champions League title defense resumes in the round of 16 with captain Cesar Azpilicueta potentially fit to return after a groin issue. Mason Mount could make the Chelsea bench after an ankle problem but is unlikely to be ready to start. While Chelsea is third in the English Premier League, French champion Lille is 11th in Ligue 1. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy says, “For sure they have had a little bit more trouble this year in the league but post-title years are often complicated. But we see when they play the Champions League music that they will do everything to come and win. So it’s up to us to be vigilant and play our best football.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO