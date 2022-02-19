ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Roma's Jose Mourinho sent off for kicking ball, making telephone gesture toward referee

By Reuters
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS Roma fought their way back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Verona but coach Jose Mourinho was sent off in added time for gesturing towards the referee. - ESPN+ guide:...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Roma coach Jose Mourinho given 2-game ban after red card

MILAN --  Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for two games as punishment for his outburst during the latest setback when his team drew 2-2 with Verona in the Italian league. Mourinho, who was red carded, encroached onto the field in Saturday's game to argue with the referee...
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Ajax: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

SL Benfica host Ajax Amsterdam in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+ with both sides aiming to make a strong start in the opening leg ahead of the return clash at Johan Cruyff Arena next month. The Dutch giants have won all their UCL games so far this season while the Portuguese powerhouse needed a win over Dynamo Kyiv to advance at Barcelona's expense.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

'Reliable And Strong' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Centre-Back Thiago Silva

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his star centre-back Thiago Silva for his performances since the German boss joined Stamford Bridge back in January 2021. The pair worked together previously for two and a half years at Paris Saint-Germain between 2018-2020 where they won two Ligue 1 trophies, the Coupe de France, the Coupe de la Ligue, the Trophee des Champions and coming runners up to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Messi a C, Ronaldo a B, Lukaku a D+: Grading the summer's transfers now

It's been over six months since the summer 2021 transfer window ended. If you've already forgotten how amazing it was, just remember that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs, while the likes of Arsenal spent over £150 million on new players despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on football's finances around the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
