Alabama State

2022 SEC football projections: How is Alabama expected to finish?

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alabama’s 2021 season unexpectedly finished in a loss to Georgia in the National Championship. It was unexpected because the team’s play throughout the season was not one of a national title contender.

Some close wins against opponents that should not have posed challenges to the Crimson Tide, as well as a loss on the road to a weak Texas A&M team exposed some weaknesses in the young 2021 Alabama team.

With plenty of key players returning for the 2022 season, and some important transfers joining the program, the Crimson Tide is expected to run the table in the upcoming regular season.

In the latest 247Sports SEC football projections, Alabama is expected to finish 12-0 and be the strongest team in the conference with a College Football Playoff position locked up before conference championships.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports writes,

“Betting over 11.5 wins is always dangerous given how difficult it is to go unscathed in the SEC, but Alabama should be at least a touchdown favorite in every game next fall and faces a schedule without too many dangerous areas for the defending league champs. If the Crimson Tide stay healthy and the Bryce Young-Will Anderson once again obliterates the competition, Nick Saban’s team should be able to write their ticket to the playoff no matter what happens in Atlanta. A Week 2 showdown at Texas is one to watch in the non-conference.”

The 2022 season is still months away, but Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updates, reports and storylines regarding Alabama football.

