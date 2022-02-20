ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stick ‘Em Up!’: 3-Point Contest Contestants: NBA All-Star Tracker

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.

“I need some rest, man,” said a smiling Doncic after he torched the New Orleans Pelicans to the tune of 49 points in the final game before the much-needed break.

Doncic will play in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night as a reserve, but other than that, he doesn’t have much else to do other than rest for a full week. That’s a big plus for a Mavs team closing in on the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standing.

Aside from Doncic’s updates, DallasBasketball.com will also be keeping you up-to-date on all other All-Star events throughout the weekend, including the Celebrity and Rising Stars games on Friday, the Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest on Saturday, and finally, the actually All-Star game itself on Sunday.

So kick back, relax, and let’s have some star-studded fun together this weekend!

FEB 19 3-POINT CONTEST CONTESTANTS

Although Stephen Curry isn't defending his 2021 3-point contest title, players such as Trae Young surely will still entertain the fans. Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine, who is coming back from a knee injury, is also a part of tonight’s contest. LaVine has ties to All-Star weekend with his 2016 Dunk Contest.

Overall, the lineup has a good mix of star power and up-and-coming young players, with a sprinkle of seasoned role players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0QXK_0eJhqwOH00

Contestants: Fred Van Vleet (Raptors), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Luke Kennard (Clippers), Zach LaVine (Bulls), CJ McCollum (Pelicans), Patty Mills (Nets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Trae Young (Hawks)

FEB 18 DIRK MAKES ALL-STAR WEEKEND APPEARANCE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZz8Z_0eJhqwOH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU55e_0eJhqwOH00

Just when Mavs fans thought it couldn't get any better than having Luka Doncic play in Sunday's All-Star game, the legendary Dirk Nowitzki made an appearance in Cleveland for the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Game. Nowitzki played in 14 All-Star games throughout his 21 seasons in Dallas. It's been nearly three years since Nowitzki called it quits, so it's nice to see the Big German making celebrity appearances from time to time.

FEB 18 NBA ALL-STAR RISING STARS CHALLENGE

15 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luku1_0eJhqwOH00
DallasBasketball.com keeps you up-to-date on everything happening with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and all other events happening on NBA All-Star Weekend.

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3156wy_0eJhqwOH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGTBA_0eJhqwOH00

The Rising Stars Challenge showcases some of the best young talent in the NBA. This year's game tips off on TNT at 8 p.m. central time. The four teams are as follows:

Team (Rick) Barry: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Jae’Sean Tate (Houston Rockets), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Team Isaiah (Thomas): Precious Achiuwa (Toronto Raptors), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings), Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite), Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons)

Team (Gary) Payton: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers - Injured), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Bones Hyland (Denver Nuggets), Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings - Injured)

Team (James) Worthy: Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic)

FEB 18 NBA ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME LINEUPS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RaYK_0eJhqwOH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INz5C_0eJhqwOH00

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be the first event of All-Star Weekend. It will tip-off at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The two teams will be coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins.

Team Walton features: Jimmie Allen, Brittney Elena, Machine Gun Kelly, Dearica Hamby, Noah Carlock, Nyjah Huston, Matt James, Quavo, Ranveer Singh and Alex Toussaint.

Team Wilkins features: Anuel AA, Mayor Justin Bibb, Kane Brown, Myles Garrett, Booby Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Harlow, Crissa Jackson, Anjali Ranadivé and Gianmarco Tamberi

UPDATE: Team Walton takes down Team Wilkins, 65-51. Alex Toussaint won the Celebrity Game MVP by scoring 18 points. And although Myles Garrett was on the losing team, he showed enough to make us ponder what it would be like if he decided to play center for the Mavs - his favorite team.

FEB 18 JOIN OUR ALL-STAR EVEN WATCH PARTIES

Join our free Mavs Step Back Discord to access our interactive watch parties via the Playback app.

