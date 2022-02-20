Shinola and Serta Debut The 313 Mattress Collection

With all its dainty florals, cowgirl accouterments, and feminine silhouettes, Lela Rose’s fall 2022 offering seems like a straightforward dive into Western-influenced glamour. The designer, who currently splits her time between New York and Wyoming, may be intrigued by the differences between East Coast and Mountain West style. However, her take goes beyond the usual city vs. country interpretation of the concept. This season Rose wanted to address her client’s busy social calendar while giving her wardrobe a bit of grit. Her woman still has plenty of cocktails and nights out on her schedule, but standard-issue party frocks have lost their appeal. As such, Rose sought to spice things up, taking elements her collections are known for—bold color, sumptuous fabrics—and approaching them with renewed vigor.
