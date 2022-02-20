ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Shinola and Serta Debut The 313 Mattress Collection

themanual.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit evokes an industrial style: Clean, sharp-edged, and functional with a dollop of Art Deco to go. From the Obama years (and Obama’s wrist) on down, Shinola has captured that style and propped it up on a growing national and international stage. Now it’s expanding into one of the most iconic...

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vogue Magazine

Collection

With all its dainty florals, cowgirl accouterments, and feminine silhouettes, Lela Rose’s fall 2022 offering seems like a straightforward dive into Western-influenced glamour. The designer, who currently splits her time between New York and Wyoming, may be intrigued by the differences between East Coast and Mountain West style. However, her take goes beyond the usual city vs. country interpretation of the concept. This season Rose wanted to address her client’s busy social calendar while giving her wardrobe a bit of grit. Her woman still has plenty of cocktails and nights out on her schedule, but standard-issue party frocks have lost their appeal. As such, Rose sought to spice things up, taking elements her collections are known for—bold color, sumptuous fabrics—and approaching them with renewed vigor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Michel Men Debuts First Knitwear Collection

Michel Men, the American menswear brand by Whitney Michel, is debuting a category with a seven-piece luxury knitwear assortment. “It’s been nothing short of a dream, after nearly a decade of accessories to dive into coveted luxury clothing, which serves as the uniform for this modern man and celebrates this New Americana,” said Michel, whose strongest influences are her artist father, her love of classic American films and being raised as the only girl in a family with four boys.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
TODAY.com

Keep your shoes organized with these 12 sleek storage ideas

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

These Jewelry-Cleaning Solutions Make My Pieces Look Brand New in Seconds, and They're Up to 84% Off

Though I'm more likely to add clothes and shoes from Target to my everyday rotation than I am to purchase designer pieces, one area in which I do tend to invest in is jewelry. I'm most drawn to necklaces, rings, and bracelets that promise to stand the test of time. I love knowing that the vast majority of items that I own are either gifts from myself or my loved ones or heirlooms that have been passed down to me from my grandparents. Over the years, I have collected quite a few easy-to-wear pieces that I tend to layer daily—but I have largely failed to find a great cleaning method.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Shinola Made a Mattress, and 4 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Shinola has long expanded outside of watches. The Detroit brand worked with Serta to create its own mattress, called the 313 after Detroit's area code. The foam mattress features a cool-to-the-touch fabric top and a double layer of cooling gel for those who sleep hot. Just to show it's a Shinola, the brand's lighting bolt logs are stitched onto the mattress, while a bold navy stripe surrounds the perimeter. It's one of the nicest mattresses we've seen but it's a moot point considering you would (for the love of God) put a bed sheet on it.
HOME & GARDEN
NYLON

Marc Jacobs Just Debuted A Surprise Runway Collection

New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped, but that didn’t stop Marc Jacobs from dropping a surprise runway collection. The designer, who hasn’t shown in New York since June 2021 (and before that, February 2020), released 10 looks that continued to tap into his previously released Spring 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Foam#Mattress Collection
WWD

Fair Harbor to Expand Into Womenswear, Launching First Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Fair Harbor is taking a major step toward its goal of becoming a lifestyle brand for the entire family. On April 18, the men’s sustainable swimwear brand will introduce its first women’s collection. The launch collection will encompass 25 pieces in six styles: the Atlantique 2.75-inch inseam short; the Corliss 4.5-inch inseam short; the Seabreeze tank; the Bayview legging, and Corliss and Atlantique sports bras.More from WWDPhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule CollectionRaj Swim Launches Millennial Line Vyb Caroline Danehy, chief creative officer, who cofounded Fair Harbor with her brother Jake,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Meet Ourself, the Latest Brand Bringing Biotechnology to Beauty

Click here to read the full article. Beauty has a new, biotechnology-backed player. Ourself, a skin care brand that boasts a proprietary “Subtopical Skin Care System,” launches on Wednesday and aims to provide an at-home alternative to cosmetic procedures. The brand, which is coming to market directly on its website, includes two lip treatments, two peels, two moisturizers and an SPF 50 suncreen. Prices range from $40 to $260.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The brand may be new, but its founders are seasoned. Among...
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

Origami is a gadget pouch that you can also wear as a fashionable kimono

If you thought carrying your gadgets out in the open is too geeky, then you haven’t seen this novel accessory that fuses fashion and tech in a very Japanese way. For decades, the Japanese art of paper folding has inspired many products and designs. The idea of turning a single sheet of material into something completely unrelated is simply enchanting and challenging to translate into something other than paper. The benefits of such a design, however, definitely make the journey worth it, as shown by this origami-inspired pouch that can keep you and your gadgets warm and protected in a very fashionable way.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Marketing
marthastewart.com

How to Restore and Protect Leather Furniture, Clothing, and Accessories

Well-loved leather furniture, shoes, and clothes can start to show their wear over time. Dirt, tears, and even faded patches can make your once-favorite leather pieces start to look a little tattered and worn—which is where leather restoration comes in. Unlike other materials, leather requires a special touch, especially when the material is particularly lackluster. Ahead, we talked to a leather professional to learn how to restore leather goods to their former glory.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy