ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Picks up win No. 25

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kuemper stopped 29 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. The two teams engaged in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Finishes Rantanen feed in win

Newhook scored a goal on three shots and had one blocked shot over 13:21 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Buffalo. Newhook got a break when the officials swallowed their whistles on a potential interference call against Colorado's Jack Johnson. The Avalanche went on an odd-man rush following the away-from-the-puck hit, and Newhook buried a gorgeous pass from Mikko Rantanen. It was Newhook's first goal since Jan. 28 and his 11th of the season. One game after a season low in ice time (9:02), the rookie forward opened on the fourth line and bounced between the bottom two lines all game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Snaps drought in win

Compher scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He added one hit and one blocked shot over 15:15 of ice time. Compher got on his horse and outraced, then outmuscled, Buffalo's Jacob Bryson for a puck. His shot was initially saved by Dustin Tokarski, but the rebound bounced up in air and landed behind the goalie for the Avalanche's second goal. The goal snapped a six-game point and goal drought for Compher, who's up to nine goals and 17 points through 37 matches.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Lights lamp in win

Kadri scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. Kadri finished off a high-scoring first period when he buried a feed from Valeri Nichushkin to give Colorado a 3-2 lead heading into the second period. The second-line center snapped a two-game point drought with the goal, giving him 21 markers over 46 games. Other than a four-game point drought back in October, Kadri has not gone more than two games without hitting the scoresheet.
NHL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Pick Up President's Day Win

The Binghamton Black Bears took down the Watertown Wolves 5-3 Monday Night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Owen Liskiewicz tallied 34 saves on the night. Justin Levac scored 2 goals, Danny Vanderwiel added a goal and an assist and Nikita Ivashkin tallied 2 assists. The Black Bears are back...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Laclede Record

Lebanon basketball programs pick up wins Monday

On Monday night, the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team defeated the Rolla Bulldogs in Phelps County, 58-36. The Bulldogs came into the matchup with a 20-5 overall record and were 8-1 in the Ozark Conference. The Lady ‘Jackets jumped on top of the Bulldogs from the beginning, turning a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 28-22 lead at halftime. Lebanon (20-5 overall, 8-1 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 9-2 run to start the second half with baskets from Jocee Pettyjohn, Kori Cromer, Destiny Zimdars, and Raegan McCowan. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Titans' Josh Malone: Signs with Tennessee

Malone signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday. Malone has spent time with the Bengals, Jets, Broncos and Packers since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 26 career NFL games and has caught 11 passes for 91 yards. His last appearance came in 2020 while playing for the Jets.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Los Angeles Rams to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to lead their offense alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay. League sources told NFL Media and Sports Illustrated on Monday that Coen will replace Kevin O'Connell as offensive coordinator of the Rams. O'Connell left the franchise earlier this month to become the Minnesota Vikings' head coach.
NFL
KTBS

Demons pick each other up in series win

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State grinded through a back-and-forth game with rival Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, coming up with key plays, important outs and big hits in a 5-4 win to take the opening-weekend series. After Drayton Brown gave the Demons (2-1) five solid innings, allowing just three hits...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Matt Dermody: Reaches deal with Cubs

Dermody signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Feb. 8. Following a one-year stop in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, Dermody will return to North America ahead of his age-31 season. The southpaw has previously appeared in the majors in the 2016, 2017 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays and Cubs, compiling a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 29 career relief appearances. He'll likely open the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Iowa.
MLB
CBS Sports

Former Bengals, Titans pass rusher Amani Bledsoe suspended six games for violating PED policy

Amani Bledsoe played just five games for the Titans in 2021. The veteran pass rusher will miss at least six games in 2022, no matter where he plays, after the NFL announced Monday a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. The 24-year-old defensive end finished last season on Tennessee's practice squad and is currently a free agent.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy