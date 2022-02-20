Clemson Notches 19-4 Win Over Indiana to Secure Season Opening Series Win

CLEMSON, S.C.- After finding themselves in an early four-run hole, Monte Lee's Tigers came roaring back in the middle innings, knocking off Indiana 19-4 to secure a season-opening series win over the Hoosiers.

Starter Nick Clayton wouldn't make it out of the second, allowing 4 runs on five hits in just 1.2 IP. Tyler Doanes hit the first pitch of the game over the centerfield fence, then two batters later, Matthew Ellis connected on a solo shot to right to give Indiana a 2-0 first-inning lead.

"Clayton struggled some today and you know hitting is contagious," Lee said after the win "Leadoff guy, first pitch of the game, hits a home run. They hit another home run in the first and you know, he just didn't quite have it today. That happens."

Casey Tallent would come on in relief with two outs in the second with the Tigers already down 4-0 and the bases loaded. The freshman got out of the jam by inducing a weak ground ball to first and didn't allow a hit over the next 2.1 innings, in his first career appearance.

"We're down 4-0 and told the club in the dugout, you know, this is good for us," Lee said. "This is good for us to be down this early in the season and see what we're made of and our guys didn't panic. We stayed positive, we kept competing and we chipped away."

Geoffrey Gilbert (1-0) would follow Tallent, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out four, to pick up his first win of the season. Freshmen hurlers Jay Dill, Rocco Ried and Austin Gordon would pitch the final three innings combining to allow just one hit while striking out five.

"Geoff came in after him and did a great job," Lee said. "Ran into some trouble and pitched his way out of it and then you know after that, all those freshmen, Jay and Rocco and Austin Gordon, those guys just came in and filled up the strike zone and just did an outstanding job."

A two-out, RBI double by Bryar Hawkins in the third, got the Tigers on the board. Clemson would then plate three more runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth, before breaking it open in the sixth, with seven runners crossing the plate. Four of the runs in the sixth were walked in by Hoosier pitchers, with another coming on a hit batsman with the bases loaded.

For the second consecutive day, Clemson hit the double-digit mark in hits, collecting 12 on Saturday. Caden Grice, Dylan Brewer and Cooper Ingle each drove in three runs in the win.

"A lot of great offensive performances," Lee said. "Ingle probably was the hitter of the day, came up with a big two-strike base hit the other way, I believe that was in the fourth. Again just continues to have great at-bats. Had two hits, scored two runs and drove in three."

Clemson improves to 2-0 on the young season and will look for the three-game sweep of the Hoosiers on Sunday.

"We need to be locked in and ready to go," Lee said. "They all count, tomorrow's a new day and hopefully we play good baseball again tomorrow."

Key Play: Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Dylan Brewer came to the plate with runners on second and third and two outs. The sophomore laced a single to right, plating two runs, pulling the Tigers to within 4-3. Brewer would eventually come around to score on a single by Ingle to tie it up.

Player of the Game: Casey Tallent came up big in his first career appearance. The Tigers were already in a hole and Indiana had all the momentum. Tallent came in and settled things down in his 2.1 scoreless innings of work, giving the Tigers a chance to get back in it.

"Casey Tallent comes in, throws 2.1 innings behind Nick to give us a chance," Lee said. "You know he held them right there, they were swinging the bats pretty dang good and Casey just did an outstanding job of keeping them at bay and keeping us in the game to give our offense a chance."

Coach's Decision: Starter Nick Clayton just didn't have his best stuff on Saturday. Monte Lee's decision to come with the quick hook paid off big for the Tigers later in the game.

Stat of the Game: Indiana pitchers hit six Clemson hitters in the game. That comes on top of the 15 free passes the Hoosiers surrendered.

Up Next: Clemson and Indiana will play Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Sunday to conclude the weekend series.

