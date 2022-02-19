ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tyrus The Psychic

Radio NB
 4 days ago

Tyrus and Kat question their producer on how...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Miss Cleo, ’90s TV Psychic, Will Be The Subject Of A New Documentary

Click here to read the full article. “Call me now!” became a household phrase in the 1990s when Miss Cleo commercials dominated television ads. Now, a documentary is set to explore the life and career of the woman who personified clairvoyance onscreen. According to Deadline, nonfiction entertainment studio XTR and production company Majority are producing the film. “Claiming to be a shaman from Jamaica, Miss Cleo’s charisma and famous imperatives enabled the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service, to charge callers seeking answers over $1 billion for advice,” XTR expressed. “But in 2002 it all came crashing down when the Federal...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychic#Coldstone Creamery
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Alec Baldwin Pissed Off Halyna Hutchins' Husband with ABC Interview

Alec Baldwin might be regretting that ABC interview he did right about now -- because it seems to have, in part, triggered Halyna Hutchins' husband's wrath. Matt Hutchins sat down for an interview with NBC's "Today" -- talking to Hoda Kotb -- which will be aired later this week ... and right off the bat in a new teaser, he's saying Baldwin's televised recounting pissed him off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is officially headed for the single life. On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that she filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence. The professional dancer met the Boy Meets World star when his brother Joey Lawrence competed as a contestant on DWTS during Season 3.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Shows Off $100K Grills From Behind Bars

Foogiano was recently interviewed in jail for a new BBC documentary called Forbidden America: Rap’s New Frontline. During his conversation with journalist Louis Theroux, the Georgia rapper — signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label — revealed he still wears a permanent $100,000 grill in his mouth, despite being incarcerated in Greensboro, Georgia county jail and serving a five-year sentence.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

New Reality Show Adults Adopting Adults Quickly Cancelled And Pulled From TV After Accusations Made Against One Star

While the network TLC is usually involved when things get uncomfortable and creepy behind the scenes of cable reality series — see: the sentence-awaiting Josh Duggar — A&E is the one currently facing heat over one of its newest reality shows, Adults Adopting Adults. Or should we say newest former reality shows, as the unscripted project was cancelled and subsequently pulled from the air completely in the aftermath of allegations made against its suspicion-sparking star Danny Huff.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy