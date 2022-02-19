ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Models walk the runway in sci-fi-inspired costumes with tentacles

By Amir Razavi
 3 days ago
MODELS creepy-crawl down the catwalk in costumes that wouldn’t look out of place in sci-fi flick The War Of The Worlds.

One woman resembled a tentacled alien from the film while strutting as a silver octopus.

This model resembled a tentacled alien while strutting the runway as a silver octopus Credit: Getty
Models walked the catwalk in costumes that wouldn’t look out of place in sci-fi flick The War Of The Worlds Credit: Getty

Another model’s head barely poked out of her brown spider-ish outfit with dozens of legs at London Fashion Week.

It was all part of the On/Off Jack Irving Power To The Imagination show — and was definitely out of this world. 

It was all part of the On/Off Jack Irving Power To The Imagination show — and was definitely out of this world. Credit: Getty
