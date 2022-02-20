ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Horton scores 24 to lift Albany past New Hampshire 70-65

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jamel Horton had a career-high 24 points as Albany edged past New Hampshire 70-65 on Saturday.

Horton hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Matt Cerruti had 13 points for Albany (12-15, 8-7 America East Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Jarvis Doles added seven rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 21 points for the Wildcats (12-12, 7-8). Nick Guadarrama added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the Wildcats. New Hampshire defeated Albany 64-62 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

