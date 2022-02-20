Funk’s late 3-pointer leads Bucknell over Lafayette in OT

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk scored 20 points and his 3-pointer with five seconds left carried Bucknell past Lafayette 92-89 in overtime on Saturday.

Eric Sondberg missed a 3-pointer and a chance to tie it as time expired.

Xander Rice had 17 points and seven assists for Bucknell (7-21, 4-12 Patriot League). Andre Screen added 17 points. Elvin Edmonds IV had 11 points and six rebounds.

Lafayette scored a season-high 50 points after halftime.

Neal Quinn scored a career-high 24 points and had nine assists for the Leopards (9-17, 6-9). Jon Brantley added 18 points. Tyrone Perry had 12 points.

The Bison evened the season series against the Leopards. Lafayette defeated Bucknell 74-72 on Feb. 5.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com