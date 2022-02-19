Barcelona coach Xavi wary of burnout fears for Pedri

Ajax will travel to Benfica on Wednesday night in the Champions League and Sebastien Haller will look to extend his scoring streak.He scored 10 times in the group stage and became just the second player ever to score in each of the six group matches. The first player to do was Cristiano Ronaldo.“Before the competition if you asked me if I would score that many goals of course I would say no,” Haller told Ajax TV. “I was happy with one already. I score one goal in the Champions League and my life is done.“Ten is ok, it’s a good...

UEFA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO