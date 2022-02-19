Barcelona coach Xavi wary of burnout fears for Pedri

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went head over heels for the first time in a Barcelona shirt as Barcelona beat Valencia 4-1 at Mestalla. The former Arsenal forward scored a hat trick and with his customary acrobatic flip after the first. He also appeared to duck in time to allow Pedri’s second half rocket to hit the back of the net, with the referee awarding the goal in the former Arsenal captain's favour in an impressive all round Barcelona performance.
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has said Sergino Dest is an example of the progress being made at the club after a "spectacularly good" performance against Valencia. Dest, 21, was struggling with fitness issues when Xavi was appointed in November and subsequently spent the best part of two months either injured, playing out of position or on the bench.
Ajax will travel to Benfica on Wednesday night in the Champions League and Sebastien Haller will look to extend his scoring streak.He scored 10 times in the group stage and became just the second player ever to score in each of the six group matches. The first player to do was Cristiano Ronaldo.“Before the competition if you asked me if I would score that many goals of course I would say no,” Haller told Ajax TV. “I was happy with one already. I score one goal in the Champions League and my life is done.“Ten is ok, it’s a good...
Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday and the Spanish side will bid to bring life back into their season.Atletico are currently fifth in the La Liga and 15 points off table toppers Real Madrid. Another loss came against Lebante and manager Diego Simeone has discussed the team’s attitude.He said: “We came from a hard blow [against Levante], difficult because we had a few days to prepare for the game against a very tough team.“Everything influences, every year is not the same. And life is just like football, it puts us to the test with...
Chelsea are facing a battle to keep academy prospect Xavier Simons within their ranks, according to reports. The Blues man signed for the World Champions in 2016 from fellow west Londoners Brentford and has become one of the club's most exciting prospects. However he only has four months left on...
Liverpool will cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to just three points if they can beat Leeds United at Anfield this evening. The Reds were as many as 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s defending champions when City won 4-0 at Norwich less than two weeks ago, but Tottenham’s win at the Etihad on Saturday has opened up the title race once more. Liverpool are on a run of eight wins in a row in all competitions and tonight’s match against Leeds is their game in hand to City, after this fixture was postponed...
