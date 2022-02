Effective: 2022-02-16 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-16 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER ALONG WITH VERY WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS FIRE WEATHER WATCH TUESDAY CANCELLED FOR VAN HORN AREA AND THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS FOOTHILLS The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire Weather Watch for very high to extreme fire danger, very windy, and dry conditions which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday has been cancelled. * AFFECTED AREA...Winkler, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph, gusts 45 to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical.

