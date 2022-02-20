Long Island-Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary’s 66-61

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Foster had 18 points as Howard narrowly defeated Morgan State 68-66 on Saturday in the NBA HBCU Classic, part of NBA All-.Star Weekend. Randall Brumant and Elijah Hawkins added 17 points each for the Bison. Tai Bibbs had 10 points for Howard (14-10, 7-3 Mid-Eastern...
HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Christian Parker scored 21 points and four other Mount Union players reached double figures as the Purple Raiders defeated John Carroll, 93-65, in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament Tuesday night at Timken Gymnasium.
The No. 8-ranked Purple Raiders (22-3) advance to the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday when they will play host to Heidelberg.
...
MISHAWAKA – About the only way Mishawaka was going to contain Penn’s Markus Burton was to make sure the junior guard missed the team bus ride to the Cave Tuesday night.
The 6-foot Burton had his 12th game over 30 points this season, finishing with 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting including 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line, and fellow junior guards Joe Smith and Joey Garwood had 14 and 10, respectively, as coach Al Rhodes’ sixth-ranked Kingsmen dominated...
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (15-12 overall, 9-7 ACC) hits the road to take on Notre Dame (19-8 overall, 12-4 ACC) tonight at Purcell Pavilion. Syracuse is coming off an overtime win over Georgia Tech while Notre Dame is coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Tipoff is...
GENOA, Ohio — Ben Morrison made five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points Tuesday as fourth-seeded Rossford topped 12th-seeded Woodward 70-45 in a Division II boys basketball sectional opener at Genoa High School.
MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders have a new head football coach, Justin Kropka a former Purple Rider. He just returned to the high school ranks last year at John Marshall. In his one season he led the Monarchs to a 6-4 campaign. Before his time at JM he served as an […]
PALMER – The St. Mary’s High School girls basketball team attempted to crash the postseason party. In the end though, it was Palmer who spoiled the opening night of the tournament for the Saints. Palmer captain Madalyn Theriault scored a game-high 27 points, including her 1,000th career point...
