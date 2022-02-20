Long Island-Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary’s 66-61

MISHAWAKA – About the only way Mishawaka was going to contain Penn’s Markus Burton was to make sure the junior guard missed the team bus ride to the Cave Tuesday night. The 6-foot Burton had his 12th game over 30 points this season, finishing with 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting including 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line, and fellow junior guards Joe Smith and Joey Garwood had 14 and 10, respectively, as coach Al Rhodes’ sixth-ranked Kingsmen dominated...

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 7 MINUTES AGO