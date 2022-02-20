No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (15-12 overall, 9-7 ACC) hits the road to take on Notre Dame (19-8 overall, 12-4 ACC) tonight at Purcell Pavilion. Syracuse is coming off an overtime win over Georgia Tech while Notre Dame is coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Tipoff is...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks to a 102-83 win over Kansas State. Agbaji has 1,444 points in 110 games, 26th on Kansas’ all-time list. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had […]
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
LAWRENCE — For a Kansas State team looking for signature victories, what better chance than to send the NCAA Tournament selection committee a message than to stun No. 5-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse?
But instead it was the Jayhawks who sent the message, scoring at will from start to finish on the way...
MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders have a new head football coach, Justin Kropka a former Purple Rider. He just returned to the high school ranks last year at John Marshall. In his one season he led the Monarchs to a 6-4 campaign. Before his time at JM he served as an […]
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to lead their offense alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay. League sources told NFL Media and Sports Illustrated on Monday that Coen will replace Kevin O'Connell as offensive coordinator of the Rams. O'Connell left the franchise earlier this month to become the Minnesota Vikings' head coach.
In early December, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced his transfer away from the Oklahoma Sooners. The former five-star recruit was part of a mass exodus that included head coach Lincoln Riley and star quarterback Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. He announced his transfer to Arkansas, which led to some backlash from fans.
