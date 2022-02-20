ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 23 Arkansas held Tennessee to two field...

www.ftimes.com

WTWO/WAWV

Lincoln beats South, 48-47

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vincennes Lincoln Alices beat the Terre Haute South Braves, 48-47 Tuesday night. The Alices snap a 21-game losing streak and pick up their first win of the season.
VINCENNES, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
KSN News

Agbaji passes Chamberlain in No. 5 Kansas win over K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks to a 102-83 win over Kansas State. Agbaji has 1,444 points in 110 games, 26th on Kansas’ all-time list. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had […]
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTRF- 7News

Justin Kropka Named Martins Ferry Football Coach

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders have a new head football coach, Justin Kropka a former Purple Rider. He just returned to the high school ranks last year at John Marshall. In his one season he led the Monarchs to a 6-4 campaign. Before his time at JM he served as an […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
UPI News

Los Angeles Rams to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to lead their offense alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay. League sources told NFL Media and Sports Illustrated on Monday that Coen will replace Kevin O'Connell as offensive coordinator of the Rams. O'Connell left the franchise earlier this month to become the Minnesota Vikings' head coach.
NFL

