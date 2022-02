Liverpool host Leeds United in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just three points. Tottenham’s dramatic victory at the Etihad on Saturday, which followed Liverpool’s 3-1 home win over Norwich, opened up the Premier League title race. Liverpool’s match against Leeds is their game in hand to City, after the Boxing Day clash was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 4-2 by Manchester United on Sunday to slip closer to the Premier League’s relegation places. Here’s everything you need...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO