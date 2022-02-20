ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Legend Charley Taylor, Dead at 80

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor - high on the list of the greatest Washington NFL players ever - has died at the age of 80.

The Washington Commanders announced the death of the legendary Taylor on Saturday. A talent ahead of his time, Taylor spent his entire 14-year career playing both running back and wide receiver for Washington.

Taylor was a first-round pick, and the third overall pick, in the 1964 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Arizona State - and he got off to a brilliant pro start, as he posted 1,569 yards from scrimmage during his rookie season.

Taylor won the Associated Press NFL Rookie of the Year for that season and then was selected to the first of his eight Pro Bowls.

"We lost a legend,'' wrote the Washington Commanders on the club's Twitter account.

Taylor's all-around talent would allow him to lead the league in receptions two times and to make first-team All-Pro once during his playing career.

He caught 649 passes for 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns with the Washington franchise, and to this day - even with the modern rule changes - ranks second in franchise history in catches and yards. He also has the most receiving touchdowns in club history.

Taylor also ran the ball 442 times for 1,488 yards and 11 touchdowns overall. Add it all up - and note that after retiring Taylor spent 13 years as the team’s wide receivers coach - and he was an obviously deserving member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1984.

Our SI condolences go out to Taylor’s family, friends and loved ones for their loss of one of the greatest ever in Burgundy and Gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTWpf_0eJhcX1I00

