Rising crime rates and crippling court closures threaten Tories' Red Wall seats - despite £477m government pledge to reduce backlogs

Red Wall seats are facing a threat from rising crime rates coupled with crippling court closures, Labour has said.

Eighteen marginal seats hit with court closures have been identified by research as targets for the Labour Party.

By the end of last year, the Crown Court backlog stood at 58,350.

More than a fifth of those cases have been outstanding for more than a year – the highest since 2014.

The statistics come as almost 300 courts have been closed since the Tories came to power in 2010.

But England and Wales has seen a steady rise in the number of firearm and knife offences while the latest figures show police are solving far fewer crimes.

In the year to September 2021, just six per cent of offences resulted in a charge – down from 7.3 per cent the previous year and 15.5 per cent six years ago.

A map showing police forces in England and Wales, coloured by their respective crime rates for 2021. Cleveland in Yorkshire merged in top spot, followed by West Yorkshire.

Hartlepool is one of the areas identified by Labour as a seat that could swing back to red amid concerns about crime.

The constituency, which has a Tory majority of just under 7,000, has seen two magistrates’ courts close.

Another hit by a court closure is Bishop Auckland, won by Conservative MP Dehenna Davison in 2019 – the first time the seat has ever been held by the Tories.

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said: ‘After years of cuts, voters are feeling the impact of a Conservative Government that is high on tax and soft on crime - with rising delays to cases keeping victims desperately waiting for justice.

‘Bungling [Justice Secretary] Dominic Raab talks tough on crime but endless court closures and delayed cases shows voters that the Conservatives are letting criminals off and letting victims down.

An additional £477 million was also allocated in the spending review to improve waiting times for victims of crime and reduce the Crown Court backlog. Pictured: Boris Johnson in Munich, Germany on February 19, 2022

‘Labour will put security at the heart of its contract with the British people, rolling out police hubs and neighbourhood prevention teams to put officers back into the heart of local communities.’

Last month, the Government announced magistrates’ would have the power to jail offenders for up to one-year in a bid to cut the backlog.

An additional £477 million was also allocated in the spending review to improve waiting times for victims of crime and reduce the Crown Court backlog.

Last night a Ministry of Justice spokesman said: ‘The Crown Court backlog has fallen in recent months while the magistrates’ court is down to pre-pandemic levels.

‘During the pandemic we opened Nightingale courts and two new super courtrooms, removed the cap on sitting days and increased magistrates’ sentencing powers to tackle the backlog and return the swift access to justice victims deserve.’