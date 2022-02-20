ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rising crime rates and crippling court closures threaten Tories' Red Wall seats - despite £477m government pledge to reduce backlogs

By Jake Ryan, Home Affairs Correspondent For The Mail On Sunday
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Red Wall seats are facing a threat from rising crime rates coupled with crippling court closures, Labour has said.

Eighteen marginal seats hit with court closures have been identified by research as targets for the Labour Party.

By the end of last year, the Crown Court backlog stood at 58,350.

More than a fifth of those cases have been outstanding for more than a year – the highest since 2014.

The statistics come as almost 300 courts have been closed since the Tories came to power in 2010.

But England and Wales has seen a steady rise in the number of firearm and knife offences while the latest figures show police are solving far fewer crimes.

In the year to September 2021, just six per cent of offences resulted in a charge – down from 7.3 per cent the previous year and 15.5 per cent six years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMml6_0eJhcLfo00
A map showing police forces in England and Wales, coloured by their respective crime rates for 2021.  Cleveland in Yorkshire merged in top spot, followed by West Yorkshire.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVFZJ_0eJhcLfo00
The statistics come as almost 300 courts have been closed since the Tories came to power in 2010. Pictured: Manchester Crown Court

Hartlepool is one of the areas identified by Labour as a seat that could swing back to red amid concerns about crime.

The constituency, which has a Tory majority of just under 7,000, has seen two magistrates’ courts close.

Another hit by a court closure is Bishop Auckland, won by Conservative MP Dehenna Davison in 2019 – the first time the seat has ever been held by the Tories.

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said: ‘After years of cuts, voters are feeling the impact of a Conservative Government that is high on tax and soft on crime - with rising delays to cases keeping victims desperately waiting for justice.

‘Bungling [Justice Secretary] Dominic Raab talks tough on crime but endless court closures and delayed cases shows voters that the Conservatives are letting criminals off and letting victims down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIpTn_0eJhcLfo00
An additional £477 million was also allocated in the spending review to improve waiting times for victims of crime and reduce the Crown Court backlog. Pictured: Boris Johnson in Munich, Germany on February 19, 2022

‘Labour will put security at the heart of its contract with the British people, rolling out police hubs and neighbourhood prevention teams to put officers back into the heart of local communities.’

Last month, the Government announced magistrates’ would have the power to jail offenders for up to one-year in a bid to cut the backlog.

An additional £477 million was also allocated in the spending review to improve waiting times for victims of crime and reduce the Crown Court backlog.

Last night a Ministry of Justice spokesman said: ‘The Crown Court backlog has fallen in recent months while the magistrates’ court is down to pre-pandemic levels.

‘During the pandemic we opened Nightingale courts and two new super courtrooms, removed the cap on sitting days and increased magistrates’ sentencing powers to tackle the backlog and return the swift access to justice victims deserve.’

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

NHS backlog poses existential risk to Boris Johnson’s government

It wasn’t the sort of coverage Sajid Javid was hoping for. “Is that all we get for £12bn?” thundered the front page of Wednesday’s Daily Mail. The source of its frustration was the health secretary’s admission in the Commons 24 hours earlier that the length of the waiting list for hospital care in England, which now stands at a record 6.1 million people, would continue its relentless rise until March 2024. Javid’s candour came while he was launching NHS England’s “elective recovery plan”, its strategy – endorsed by the government – for addressing and, it is hoped, ultimately reducing that colossal backlog of care. The £12bn a year the forthcoming 1.25% rise in National Insurance will raise via the new health and social care levy will help fund the work involved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Shropshire Council: Tories criticise government health cash

A Conservative-run council says the money the government has given it to invest in public health is not enough to tackle long-term pressures. Shropshire Council said a grant of £12.8m allocated for 2022/23 was the lowest for a local authority in the West Midlands region. It added it was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Oundle: Lib Dems take seat from Tories in by-election

The Liberal Democrats have won a seat previously held by the Conservatives in a by-election. The election for North Northamptonshire Council's Oundle ward was called after councillor Annabel de Capell Brooke left the ward and moved to Norfolk. Liberal Democrat candidate Charlie Best secured 1,683 votes while the Conservative candidate...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dehenna Davison
Person
Dominic Raab
Daily Mail

Backlog of court 'fines' and charges owed by criminals to compensate victims rises to £1.2billion in five years, analysis shows

More than a billion pounds of court fines and other charges owed by criminals to compensate victims has gone uncollected over the past five years, analysis has shown. The total amount of outstanding payments, £1.2billion, includes more than £780million worth of court fines – more than double the figure in 2016 – and up £30million in the past year alone.
U.K.
The Guardian

These pathetic sanctions won’t hurt Putin. He’ll be laughing all the way to his dacha

Well, blow me down with a feather duster. That’s basically what the government has announced today: we are going to blow Vladimir Putin down with a feather duster. These aren’t meaningful sanctions. They are the bare minimum of what we should have done weeks ago, when Putin first announced that he did not respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They are not a proper response to Putin’s declaration of independence for Donetsk and Luhansk and his sending in of troops. I don’t doubt that Putin is laughing his way to his dacha. His mocking sidekick Dmitry Medvedev said as much yesterday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Awkward moment Boris WALKS OUT of the Commons as he is challenged over Roman Abramovich after mistakenly saying the Chelsea FC owner was ALREADY facing sanctions

Boris Johnson awkwardly walked out of the House of Commons today as he was being asked to correct the record over claims about Roman Abramovich. The prime minister had told MPs the Chelsea owner was 'already facing sanctions' as he discussed the financial penalties being imposed on Russia following their invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Crime Rates#Red Wall#England And Wales#Uk#Labour#The Labour Party#The Crown Court#A Conservative Government#Conservatives#British
Daily Mail

Alex Salmond faces mounting pressure to ditch his chat show on the Kremlin-funded RT network as the former First Minister is branded an 'international embarrassment' who is 'open to the highest bidder'

Alex Salmond is facing pressure to ditch his morning chat show on the Kremlin-funded network RT. The former Scottish first minister has continued broadcasting on the state-funded channel throughout the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Salmond, who resigned from the SNP and now leads Alba, has hosted his RT...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Millionaire businessman, 69, who was ordered to demolish 10,000sq ft sports complex he built in his garden dubbed 'Britain's best man cave' LOSES an appeal over £300,000 tax and VAT bills

A millionaire who built 'Britain's best man cave' has been ordered to demolish the illegal giant leisure complex he built in his garden and faces £300,000 in costs. Graham Wildin, 69, lost an appeal against tax and VAT costs for his 10,000 sq ft pad in Cinderford, Gloucestershire which boasts a bowling alley, cinema, squash courts, private casino and bar.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

How might Russia target us... and will there be gas shortages? As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, we answer the vital questions over possible retaliations to the West's sanctions

Britain has provided training for Ukrainian forces since 2015 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and has supplied them with anti-tank weapons and body armour. But it withdrew UK troops – around 100 military trainers – from Ukraine earlier this month. The Government has signalled that it intends to rely on sanctions rather than military might.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Surging supermarket and petrol prices, crippling mortgages and a stock market crash: Australia faces bleak future if Russia invades Ukraine

A perfect storm of catastrophic financial pressures is brewing in Australia even before war breaks out with Russia over Ukraine. The tense military situation might be half a world away, but the impact will still be felt Down Under with fuel prices hitting record highs, grocery bills soaring, and the stock market falling.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

High Court issues arrest warrant for venture capitalist Julie Meyer for not attending hearing following dispute with royals' law firm Farrar & Co over unpaid fees

The High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of venture capitalist Julie Meyer after she failed to attend a sentencing hearing following a dispute with the Royal Family's law firm Farrar & Co. Meyer, the founder and chief executive of the Swiss investment fund Viva Investment Partners, was...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Government plans to make some coronavirus laws permanent

The Government’s Living with Covid plan sets out its intention for other legal provisions to remain indefinitely. Remaining restrictions on travel could be reviewed before Easter but some laws introduced during the pandemic will be made permanent, according to the Government’s plan for living with coronavirus. The legal...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy