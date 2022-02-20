ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Eubank Jr offers weight concession to secure Kell Brook grudge fight

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUhdu_0eJhbBsl00

Chris Eubank Jr has made the first move to strike a deal to fight Kell Brook next in an British grudge match.

The middleweight contender opened up on his dislike towards the Sheffield man after his victory over Amir Khan after a sixth-round stoppage.

And after Brook stepped in to fight Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 after months of negotiations between the Kazakh’s team and Eubank Jr, a bitterness has lingered between the pair.

And now Eubank Jr has talked up fighting Brook next after his own win over Liam Williams.

“I don’t see why I should come down, he fought Golovkin at 160 pounds,” Eubank Jr said on Sky Sports Box Office. “Maybe 158, maybe. Everybody knows the names, they’re only going to tune into those fights, regardless of those belts.

“You’ll get the hardcore fans interested and those outside. It’s not a random callout. We don’t like each other. If we have a chance to settle this, let’s see. I’m still a young gun, I’m 32 years old, I won’t retire until I’m at least 38.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyA5o_0eJhbBsl00

Brook meanwhile has revealed how Khan’s team made a threat to him over his purse for the fight if he refused to swap out his gloves moments before their fight, while he has also made claims of dirty tactics in a bid to unsettle him in the final days and hours before the grudge match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmHew_0eJhbBsl00

“I told you, they finally got to see it, it was a matter of time before I got him out of there. What a turnout. They’re the fights I wanted to be part of growing up. I’m back on top now. I took Khan out just like I said I would.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself. It’s a boxing fight, I believed it, I was a better fighter than him. H had the promotion. I’ve always known that. The fans saw a mega fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbWLc_0eJhbBsl00

“The timing was still there. We did all the demands. I had to put different gloves on in the ring. He said he wasn’t happy with my gloves.

“They said they wouldn’t pay me unless I put those gloves on. I did all I had to do and I still took him apart. They did it all week, they pushed and poked at me, trying to get in my head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cF8J_0eJhbBsl00

“I even had somebody knocking on my door at 3am to disrupt my sleep. I’ve always had respect for him, but when I don’t get it back, it’s hard to like somebody back. For taking those shots and staying in there, it came naturally from me. He took some good shots, he’s a nice guy, we said we can get a coffee together after.

“I can walk away, Eubank, we can fight Eubank, I don’t like him, if the millions are right, I’ll fight. I have three beautiful daughters who want that money off me. I’m an iron fighter.”

