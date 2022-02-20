Semi Truck Rolls Off I-94 Near St. Croix River

HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — A semi truck has gone off the I-94 bridge over the St. Croix River.

The St. Croix Sheriff’s office tells us the semi was traveling westbound. Ultimately, it landed on an embankment just before the icy river.

They were able to rescue the driver who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Now they want to make sure there’s no fuel leaking, while they work on getting the truck out of there.

Authorities did not close traffic on I-94.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.