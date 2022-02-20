ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Semi Truck Rolls Off I-94 Near St. Croix River

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHpRG_0eJhb7R600

HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — A semi truck has gone off the I-94 bridge over the St. Croix River.

The St. Croix Sheriff’s office tells us the semi was traveling westbound. Ultimately, it landed on an embankment just before the icy river.

They were able to rescue the driver who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Now they want to make sure there’s no fuel leaking, while they work on getting the truck out of there.

Authorities did not close traffic on I-94.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

4 Snowmobile Crashes Leave 4 Injured In Cass County Over Presidents Day Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County say four people were injured in separate snowmobile crashes over the holiday weekend. The first crash occurred Thursday around 9:20 p.m. on Paul Bunyan Trail near Backus, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A 66-year-old Sauk Rapids man rolled his snowmobile and left the trail. He was hospitalized. On Friday just after 11 a.m., a 33-year-old man from St. James left the path on Old Grade Trail Northeast near Pine River. He was injured and taken to a hospital. A Saturday morning crash on Bull Moose Trail near State Highway 87 left a 54-year-old Zumbrota woman with serious injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud after hitting a large tree. Later that day, a 43-year-old Elk River Man went off a trail in Fairview Township, near Brainerd. He, too, was hospitalized. The sheriff said that “in many of these incidents, speed was the main factor.” He asked riders to “know and understand their machine,” and to be aware of an upcoming race in Nisswa this weekend that would add “significant snowmobile traffic” in the area.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota Semi Crash Leaves 1 Dead

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A Rosemount man is dead after a crash between two semi trucks in southern Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said the two trucks were heading south on Interstate 35 near Bancroft Township when one of them jackknifed. The truck in the rear hit the jackknifed semi’s trailer. Bradley Oachs, 62, was driving the rear truck. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. The two occupants of the jackknifed semi were uninjured. On its crash report, the state patrol noted snow and ice on the road at the time.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Multiple Departments Respond To House Fire In Dayton

DAYTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Multiple fire departments in the northwest metro battled a blaze at a home in Dayton Tuesday morning. The three-alarm fire broke out at a two-story, single-family house on 114th Avenue North around 6:15 a.m., according to the Maple Grove Fire Department. (credit: Maple Grove Fire Department) All of the home’s residents were “accounted for and out of the house,” the department said. Crews found fire in the basement and attic, and the department said the “difficult and challenging fire” had not been fully extinguished even four hours after the initial response. Maple Grove’s fire chief said “many departments” were assisting with the fire, and water tankers were called in due to a lack of fire hydrants.
DAYTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In Crash On Highway 169 In St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a crash in the west metro Monday left one person dead. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 near the intersection of Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park. No other details on the crash have been released. (credit: CBS) Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as investigators are working at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Flight Delays, Dozens Of Crashes As Winter Storm Buffets Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the second round of a winter storm coats Minnesota, crashes and spinouts are dotting the state’s thoroughfares and air travelers are experiencing delays. The Minnesota State Patrol said between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 79 crashes statewide. Ten of them caused an injury, though none were fatal, the patrol said. In addition, 36 vehicles spun out or went off the road. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said arriving flights are experience an average delay of around an hour due to a traffic management program in effect. There have been 54 delays and 13 cancellations at MSP...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 47, Killed In Scott County Crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman from Savage was killed in a crash south of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on County Road 8 at Highway 13 in Spring Lake Township A driver in a Lexus NX ran a stop sign on County Road 8, and a driver in a Chevrolet Impala heading down Highway 13 hit the Lexus, state patrol said. Forty-seven-year-old Tuy Srey, a passenger in the Lexus, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt. One other person — a 22-year-old man who was riding in the Lexus — was hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Three other occupants of the Lexus were uninjured, along with the driver of the Chevy.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Knock Down Fire Inside Building On St. Paul’s Snelling Avenue

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire crews in St. Paul knocked down a fire inside a business Sunday night in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood. The St. Paul Fire Departments says firefighters respond around 6:30 p.m. to a fire in a two-story building on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North. The fire appeared to have started on the first floor, which contained a business, before spreading to unoccupied apartments above and the roof. No one was inside the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Dangerous Cold To Follow 2nd Round Of Snow; No Travel Advised In West-Central Minnesota

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MORE CERTAIN – Heavy, widespread snowfall Tuesday, 3 to 6 inches expected – Snow-covered roads impacting traffic – Winds lowing north-by-northeast between 10-20 mph – Dangerous cold overnight, with wind chill factors as frigid as 50 below in western Minnesota LESS CERTAIN – Exact storm totals – How long the flurries linger for additional accumulation MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Widespread snowfall swept across Minnesota Tuesday, the second round of a winter storm that already dropped several inches Monday in central Minnesota. The two-day event has left some communities with well over a foot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Accident#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting Lyft Driver In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a rideshare driver in St. Paul last week. Anthony Batton Harris, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting last Thursday, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. He is currently in jail in Milwaukee, where he turned himself into to police after speaking with St. Paul investigators. According to a criminal complaint, Harris called a Lyft on Thursday evening requesting a ride from Union Depot to the 1500 block of Old Hudson Road, in the capital...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting In Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say that they’re investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Golden Valley late Saturday evening, leaving a woman injured. The shooting happened near Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. Police say that the shooting involved two vehicles traveling in the area, and multiple shots were reportedly fired. Police said Sunday the injured woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. She was shot twice, according to police. The suspect vehicle is a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights. Two people were in the car, police said.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead Outside St. Paul Funeral Home ID’d As Agustin Martinez, 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say that the man who was shot and killed outside of a funeral home Monday has been identified as 28-year-old Agustin Martinez, of Crystal. Police say “multiple shooters” opened fire at about 11:20 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. Martinez was shot in the throat, while another man his 20s was grazed in the face and another in his 30s was struck in the neck. Police said a fourth person was brought to Regions Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his abdomen, back and legs. The shooting happened during funeral services for Casanova Carter, who was fatally shot in the neighborhood on Feb. 1. “A family was there to gather to mourn and to celebrate a life, and we had a shooting that took another life,” Public Information Officer Steve Linders said. The shooting is not believed to have been random. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Cities Declare Snow Emergencies As Winter Storm Moves Through

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cities in the metro area are beginning to declare snow emergencies as a winter storm slicks roadways. In Eden Prairie, a snow emergency will take effect as soon as accumulation reaches 2 inches, which is expected to happen Tuesday. Residents will not be allowed to park on city streets until noon on Wednesday. Snow emergencies will take effect in New Hope and Crystal at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Parking will be prohibited on all roads until the snow stops and all streets are plowed. MORE: Flight Delays, Dozens Of Crashes As Winter Storm Buffets Minnesota The Twin Cities area is expected to get anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow during Tuesday’s storm. To see if your city has declared a snow emergency, or to check your city’s rules, click here.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Describes Helping Fellow Rideshare Driver Who Was Carjacked, Shot Several Times

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Last week, an Uber driver was carjacked, shot and left for dead in the middle of a St. Paul busy road. Cars drove by the man until finally one person stopped. Shaheen Yasir, of Ramsey, grew up in Iraq, where he says he witnessed significant trauma. He came to the United States when he was 21. “Yes, back home, there’s a lot [of violence], and it’s not what I wish anybody to see,” he said. Last week, he had to witness trauma again. He shared dashcam footage as he made a drop off Thursday on the eastside of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 16, Taken To Hospital Following Portage Township Snowmobile Crash

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in St. Louis County following a snowmobile crash Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. along the Kabustasa Trail near Forest Road 489 in Portage Township. The county sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old boy was riding the trail with family members before driving off the trail and crashing into the woods. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. He suffered a number of injuries but is said to be in stable condition.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On I-394 In Minnetonka, Alcohol Involved

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Friday morning after a fatal wrong-way crash involving alcohol in Minnetonka. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 394. A motorist in a Jeep Wrangler entered the wrong way onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis, the patrol said, and continued west. The motorist later struck another motorist in a Chrysler Sebring that was traveling eastbound near Plymouth Road. The driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old Melrose man, was killed in the crash. The Hennepin County medical...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blizzard Conditions Close Portions Of MN Roadways, Including Hwy 371 North Of Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota transportation officials say Highway 371 north of Brainerd has been closed until further notice following a crash Friday afternoon. According to MnDOT, the crash occurred on the highway near Hole-in-the-Day Bay. The road is closed in both directions between Ojibwa Park Road North and Peterson Road. A detour has been set up as state patrol investigate the 20-30-car pileup. No life-threatening injuries have been reported. Four people were hospitalized for non-life threatening injures, the State Patrol said on Saturday. https://twitter.com/MnDOTcentral/status/1494746111898124288/ Motorists are advised to give emergency workers room to work by using other routes. NW & WC MN: some areas/hwys had...
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Maple Lake Man Hit Dog To ‘Show Him Who Was Boss’

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maple Lake man has been charged after allegedly beating a dog to show him “who was boss.” Patrick Remer, 58, faces one count of mistreatment of animals in Wright County. According to the criminal complaint, sheriff’s deputies arrived to a Wright County home around 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the report of an unwanted person. There they saw a one-year-old purebread blue heeler dog named Buddy, who had a partially swollen left eye and partially swollen face. The deputies asked Remer what happened, and he admitted to hitting the dog to “show him who was boss,”...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Train Derails Near Detroit Lakes, No Injuries Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A train derailment Thursday morning is under investigation in western Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the derailment happened shortly before 9 a.m. west of Frazee and east of Detroit Lakes. There were no injuries. The Burlington Northern train was traveling eastbound when it derailed. (credit: KVLY) According to BNSF, the train was carrying consumer products and the derailment also affected another train on a nearby track. BNSF says traffic on the railway’s main lines was impacted as a result of the incident and crews are working as “quickly and safely as possible” to clear the incident.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 People Shot, Injured In Separate Minneapolis Incidents Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four people were injured by gunfire in two separate incidents in Minneapolis overnight. Police say that around 2:20 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Marquette Avenue and 7th Street South, after they saw a motorist driving the wrong way down a one-way street. When the stopped the car, the driver told police that he and the front passenger had been shot. The two men in their 20s had suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. The second incident happened near the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South shortly before 3 a.m., and officers found a man in his 20s with non-life threatening gunshot wound sitting in a car. Police say that while they were attempting to provide medical aid, three to four people physically tried to keep them from caring for the victim. Additional officers were requested to assist with crowd control, police say. A woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds was found inside a business, and the two were taken to the hospital. Police believe an argument between a few people trying to get into the business had escalated, leading to gunfire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 3 Arrested After Business Looted In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis say three people, including one juvenile, were arrested on Friday night following a looting of a business. Minneapolis police say officers responded to the 2100 block of Lake Street East around 10:15 p.m. to see multiple people running from the business with security chasing them. They were able to recover some of the stolen merchandise. A preliminary investigation points to five to six vehicles arriving at the business, but police are not sure how many people total broke into the business to steal items. A 14-year-old girl was arrested, along with a 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy