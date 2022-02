6 p.m. at Ottawa Senators • Canadian Tire Centre • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: After starting this four-game road trip with a 7-3 win at Edmonton, the Wild improved to 12-3-1 over its last 16 games. The team has three goals or more in 16 of its past 18, boasting a 4.11 goals-per-game average since Dec. 20. ... G Kaapo Kahkonen, who was in net vs. the Oilers, is 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts with a 2.47 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in that span. ... RW Nick Bjugstad registered a season-high two assists Sunday in his return to action from a broken finger. ... RW Mats Zuccarello has multiple points in four consecutive games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO