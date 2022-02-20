ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delegates Travel To Camp Amache On 80th Anniversary Of Establishment

Cover picture for the articleSeveral legislators representing Colorado traveled to Granada on Saturday...

CBS Denver

Bill To Conserve Colorado’s Camp Amache Passes U.S. Senate After Days Of Opposition

(CBS4) – After days of fielding resistance, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, representing Colorado, announced his Senate bill to add Camp Amache to the National Park System passed. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. John Hickenlooper. The Amache site, located in Grenada, was one of 10 illegal internment camps created during World War II. About 7,500 Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes in the 1940s, after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Two-thirds of them were U.S. citizens. (credit: amache.org) Last week, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah, held out support for the Amache National Historic Site Act. He faced backlash for being the only...
ABC10

West Sacramento mayor proclaims a 'Day of Remembrance' recognizing the anniversary of Japanese American internment camps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 19, as a "Day of Remembrance" to recognize the 80th anniversary of the start of the Japanese American internment camps. On Feb. 19, 1942, then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which forcibly removed people of Japanese...
IE Voice

Stop AAPI Hate: Marking the 80th Anniversary of Japanese American Incarceration

Saturday, February 19 marked the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration, ostracization, trauma, and economic losses of 120,000 people of Japanese descent, including approximately 80,000 American citizens. Black Voice News is proud to join the organization Stop AAPI Hate and the Japanese American community in...
geekwire.com

Day of Remembrance: 80th Anniversary Live Broadcast Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue

February 19, 2022 marks the 80th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which resulted in the forced removal and incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese Americans. Join Emerging Radiance artist Michelle Kumata, creative director Tani Ikeda, and Densho founding director Tom Ikeda for a live broadcast honoring this important historic day. The program will highlight the stories of Bellevue’s Nikkei farmer community, introduce descendants of the farmers depicted in artist Michelle Kumata’s Emerging Radiance mural, originally revealed at Meta’s Bellevue offices, and provide a behind-the-scenes look at the installation at Bellevue Arts Museum.
CBS Denver

Colorado Leaders Visit Japanese Internment Camp On Somber Anniversary

GRANADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Several legislators representing Colorado traveled to Granada on Saturday to mark a day of remembrance. They joined Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland at the site where they got a tour. Eighty years ago on Feb. 19, President Franklin Roosevelt signed an order for the imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. (credit: CBS) One of those internment camps, Camp Amache, was established in Granada. Now, what was initially called the “Grenada Relocation Center” but known by many as the Amache Camp is expected to be a national historic site. It was another emotional day among many at...
Colorado Newsline

Internment camp Amache set to join national park system with Senate bill passage

A site in southeastern Colorado where thousands of people, mostly Japanese Americans, were interned during World War II will soon be preserved by the federal government to help future generations remember the shameful period of American history. The U.S. Senate voted Monday night to pass the Amache National Historic Site Act, which will designate the […] The post Internment camp Amache set to join national park system with Senate bill passage appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
