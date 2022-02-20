ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

England star Maro Itoje wants rugby to take a leaf out of the NFL's book and introduce a Super Bowl-style half time show... as the sport looks for ways to grow its audience

By Nik Simon
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England star Maro Itoje wants rugby’s powerbrokers to take a leaf from American football’s book by introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show.

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem were among the music mega-acts whose performance went global last week with millions of online views.

Rugby is trying to expand its audience, recently agreeing a deal with TikTok and Itoje said: ‘I did see the half-time show and it would be amazing if somehow that could be replicated in rugby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnYpS_0eJhZbdH00
England star Maro Itoje wants an NFL-style Super Bowl half time show introduced into rugby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvUhB_0eJhZbdH00
Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre were among those to perform during last weekend's Super Bowl

‘It was a spectacle. A lot of people are talking about how great the match was but the half-time show has brought a lot of eyes to the Super Bowl so it’s mutually beneficial.’

Itoje will take on Wales in front of a sold-out Twickenham next week. The return of Courtney Lawes could see Itoje switch back to his usual lock position.

‘Twickenham, a packed house, against Wales it will be amazing,’ said Itoje. ‘These are the games you desperately want to be a part of. These are the games you shouldn’t take for granted because they are truly special atmospheres.’

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

With Pepsi out, NFL looks for someone to pay up to $50 million to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

Last Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show was the tenth to carry the Pepsi name. For now, it’s the last. As recently reported by Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal, Pepsi will not be sponsoring the Super Bowl halftime show moving forward. Pepsi is expected to continue to be an NFL sponsor, along with its corporate kin of Gatorade and Frito-Lay. (Gatorade has been an NFL sponsor for 39 years.)
NFL
Telegraph

'Evolving' Maro Itoje is stepping up as one of England's new leaders

Saturday will be a first for Maro Itoje when England host Wales, because Alun Wyn Jones will not be lining up opposite him at the line-out. Itoje has duelled with his British and Irish Lions second-row partner during the seven Tests he has played against Wales, winning five of them. The England lock knows Jones well enough that, with a half smile on his face, he is not prepared to rule out his rival pulling off another Lazarus impression and turning up at Twickenham.
RUGBY
The Independent

Maro Itoje believes Super Bowl-style entertainment can benefit rugby union

Maro Itoje has urged rugby administrators to consider staging Super Bowl-style entertainment to help promote the game to a wider audience.Over 29 million households in the United States watched last weekend as artists such as Mary J Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent performed at half-time of the clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.Itoje, who is represented by Jay-Z’s ‘Roc Nation Sports’, believes the NFL’s approach to its showpiece event should be emulated by a sport that is seeking to broaden its appeal.“I didn’t watch the Super Bowl but I did see the half-time show...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Dr Dre
Person
Snoop Dogg
The Spun

Super Bowl Halftime Show Loses A Major Sponsor

The National Football League’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will have a new sponsor moving forward. According to reports, Pepsi has decided to no longer sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The beverage company will remain a sponsor of the National Football League. However, there will be a new Super...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Football#England#American Football#Tiktok
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Returning To The Company For A Short Term Stint

He has the experience. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result they have a lot of resources that other promotions simply do not have. One such resource is the Performance Center, which serves as the company’s training facility. The Performance Center features all kinds of equipment, but also some very talented coaches. Now another former WWE star is back there for a limited time.
WWE
Daily Mail

Former Man City defender Omar Elabdellaoui makes sensational return to football more than a year after being left clinically blind in one eye

Former Manchester City and Hull City defender Omar Elabdellaoui made a sensational return to football this week, as he played all 90 minutes of Galatasaray's Super Lig win. The 30-year-old defender, who played with Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson during his time at Hull, was left clinically blind in one eye when a firework exploded in his face during a New Years Eve party back in 2020.
SOCCER
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Planning A Big Move On Christmas Day

With the 2021-22 season officially in the books, the NFL has shifted its focus to next season’s schedule. Why? The NFL has an important decision to make regarding Christmas Day. Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. The NFL, as a result, will reportedly shift all but one...
NFL
Daily Mail

Phil Mickelson apologises for 'reckless and offensive' behaviour amid Saudi breakaway backlash as veteran reveals he needs 'time away' from golf... but defiantly still insists golf NEEDS change

Phil Mickelson mixed abject contrition with deep defiance in a long statement last night as he finally issued a response to the furore caused by his recent behaviour. With barely a friend left among his peers and administrators following two appallingly damaging interviews, he acknowledged he had been 'reckless and offensive.' But he stuck to his guns regarding the future of the game. 'Golf desperately needs change and real change is always preceded by disruption,' he said.
GOLF
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy