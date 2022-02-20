England star Maro Itoje wants rugby to take a leaf out of the NFL's book and introduce a Super Bowl-style half time show... as the sport looks for ways to grow its audience
England star Maro Itoje wants rugby’s powerbrokers to take a leaf from American football’s book by introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show.
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem were among the music mega-acts whose performance went global last week with millions of online views.
Rugby is trying to expand its audience, recently agreeing a deal with TikTok and Itoje said: ‘I did see the half-time show and it would be amazing if somehow that could be replicated in rugby.
‘It was a spectacle. A lot of people are talking about how great the match was but the half-time show has brought a lot of eyes to the Super Bowl so it’s mutually beneficial.’
Itoje will take on Wales in front of a sold-out Twickenham next week. The return of Courtney Lawes could see Itoje switch back to his usual lock position.
‘Twickenham, a packed house, against Wales it will be amazing,’ said Itoje. ‘These are the games you desperately want to be a part of. These are the games you shouldn’t take for granted because they are truly special atmospheres.’
Comments / 0