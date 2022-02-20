ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebras enjoy moment of reflection while drinking from watering hole

By Andy Robinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvfo9_0eJhZakY00

THESE zebras were seeing black and white as they drank in their own stripy reflection.

The seven animals lined up for a sip from their favourite watering hole at Namibia’s Etosha National Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmtJs_0eJhZakY00
The animals lined up at their favourite watering hole at Namibia’s Etosha National Park

South African photographer Braeme Holland, 54, snapped the picture.

He said: “This perfect reflection only lasted a few seconds, after which the zebras became startled.

“The water was no longer as tranquil and calm after their movement.”

Zebras are only found in pockets of southern and eastern Africa, having once stretched across vast swathes of the continent.

Etosha National Park is home to hundreds of species of animals.

These include the endangered black rhinoceros, black-faced impala and gemsbok.

It is popular with tourists from across the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REe8Z_0eJhZakY00
South African photographer Braeme Holland, 54, snapped the pictures

