Janesville, WI

Witt finished 10th at state in 100 butterfly to lead Janesville swimmers at state

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

WAUKESHA

Ben Witt's 10th-place finish in the 100 butterfly highlighted Janesville swimmers competing at the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

The co-operative team of Brookfield Central/East won the team title with 208, with Hartland Arrowhead second at 188. The Big Eight's Madison West, Middleton and Sun Prairie finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Witt was seeded fourth coming in the the race, but the Janesville Craig junior could not duplicate last week's record-setting swim where he broke his own school record in the event. Witt finished Saturday with a time of 51.54, with William Hayon of Sheboygan North winning the event with a record-time of 47.14.

In the 00 freestyle, Witt finished 20th. Craig's 400 freestyle relay team of Witt, David Cummings, Jameson Punzel and Nolan Schoof finished 24th.

Janesville Parker senior Zhander Rowley was 20th in the 100 breaststroke.

Lake Geneva Badger Benton Greenberg was the only area competitor to medal. The senior was sixth in the 50 freestyle.

Bay Port's Ozan Kalafat broke a state record in the 500 freestyle and Madison Memorial's Drew Bennett shattered the diving record.

Janesville, WI
