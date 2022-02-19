1 dead after shooting in southwest Denver

(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

A man was shot and killed in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver police responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of South Irving Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the victim, who has not been identified, said spokeswoman Cassandra Ulrich.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries, Ulrich said.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect and determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.