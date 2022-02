A new update on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has provided some new launch information. We know the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is coming out on April 5, assuming it doesn't get delayed again. When it does, it will come with surprisingly low file size. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adapts all nine Skywalker Saga movies into the game. It's an ambitious project, packed with content. Despite this, its file size, at least on PS5, is only 38.182 GB. Over 38 GB is far from the smallest file size, but considering how much content there is in the game, it's on the smaller side.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO