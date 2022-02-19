ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiegman confident England can harm Spain and hints at Lionesses line-up changes for duel with Euros rivals

By Sandra Brobbey
 3 days ago
SARINA WIEGMAN dismissed fears of an England loss being detrimental to their Euros preparation.

And the Lionesses boss reckons her side have enough weaponry in their arsenal to see off Spain.

Sarina Wiegman could be set to make changes to her starting eleven against Spain Credit: Getty

The Arnold Clark Cup duel will see England face their rivals for the first time under Wiegman with both registering draws last time out.

And the match is the second of three games to be played by teams in the round-robin tournament which is serving a pre-Euros practice run.

Jorge Vilda’s aces are seen as dark horses for the European Championship crown, a prize last won by a formidable Holland team coached by Wiegman in 2017.

And some bookmakers now have them down as favourites to win at odds of 3-1.

Wiegman, 52, said: “We know Spain have a lot of Barcelona players and they’re very tactical and technical.

“They tied the first game (against Germany) but before then they won lots of games.

“They are tight on the ball, comfortable on it and want to have the ball a lot, but we will have the opportunities to harm them too.”

Last time out England narrowly edged Canada in the possession stakes as the teams fought their way to a 1-1 draw.

However, Spain are likely to present a tougher challenge with the team retaining 70 per cent of ball possession during their clash with Germany.

Winning the midfield battle with the Lionesses up against the might of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro will be key to the hosts’ chances of success.

And Wiegman admitted she has no qualms about experimenting with her starting 11 following Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson pulling the strings against Canada.

Meanwhile Telegraph Sport claims Aston Villa stopper Hannah Hampton could be set to make her senior international debut in the game at Carrow Road.

The Lionesses chief added: “We want to try out things, and different players in positions and it’s something we absolutely want to see again.

Reports claim Hannah Hampton could be in line for her first senior England international appearance Credit: Getty

"We have so many important players and Walsh is an important one for us in possession because she's tight on the ball, has vision and is important in linking play.

"But I think we can still improve that – both (in terms of Keira) herself but also as a team.”

On whether it is hard to juggle the need to win along with experimenting with line-ups, Wiegman said: “Of course, we want to approach every game to win but we know this is a step in the preparations for our Euros in the summer.

“Obviously it’s nice when you win and it gives a good energy, but if we lose it’s a step to grow in our journey in our journey to the tournament.”

England triumphed in three of their last five duels with Spain going back to the 2013 European Championships.

However, their rivals have progressed on the pitch in recent years.

Prior to the Arnold Clark Cup they had lost just three of their last 23 international fixtures dating back to the 24th of June 2019.

Those defeats came in clashes with the United States at the World Cup in France on that day and at the SheBelieves contest in March the following year.



Alexia Puttellas and Spain are targeting a win against England as part of their Euros preparation Credit: Getty

And after their 1-1 draw with Germany last time out, Jorge Vilda’s side are eager to go one better against the Lionesses.

Spain star Putellas, 28, said: “We didn't get the result that we quite wanted the other day with the late equaliser

“We need to go out there with the plan we've prepared and execute it well.”

