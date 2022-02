HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 16 MINUTES AGO