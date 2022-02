An underpinning theme of Arizona State baseball leading into this season has been the element of creativity its new coaching staff emphasized as crucial to the team's success. Head coach Willie Bloomquist's decision to sneak a freshman catcher-recruit, Will Rogers, into the lineup in left field due to a hunch about his potency at the plate became the earliest example of how the staff's strategic instincts may prove effective after Rogers and starting sophomore catcher Nate Baez muscled grand slams in consecutive innings on Sunday.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO