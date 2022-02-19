Tony Vitello Talks Vols’ Series Win
Tennessee got its first series win of the season on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Georgia Southern.
Hear from Tony Vitello in the video above, as he talked about Chase Dollander, Evan Russell and plenty more.
