Tony Vitello Talks Vols’ Series Win

By Jake Nichols
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago
Tennessee got its first series win of the season on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Georgia Southern.

Hear from Tony Vitello in the video above, as he talked about Chase Dollander, Evan Russell and plenty more.

VolunteerCountry

Former Vol Alvin Kamara Arrested Following Pro Bowl

Former Tennessee Volunteer and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday afternoon following the NFL Pro Bowl. Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in 'substantial bodily harm' according to a report from LVMPD. (See below) As the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Post and Courier

Top-ranked Gamecocks crush Lady Vols to win SEC title

COLUMBIA — That it came as easily as it did didn’t diminish what it took to get there. South Carolina’s sixth SEC regular-season championship, won on Feb. 20 with a 67-53 demolition of No. 12 Tennessee, seemed foregone well before the day arrived, but it was still difficult to obtain.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Chandler talks No. 17 Vols' win at Mizzou

Tuesday was a good night for the Tennessee basketball team, and Vols freshman guard Kennedy Chandler had plenty say about it. Seventeenth-ranked Tennessee blew open a close game early in the second half and rolled to an 80-61 win at Missouri at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, giving the Vols their ninth win in their past 10 SEC games and keeping things tight toward the top of the league standings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDEF

Kennedy Chandler Sparks Vols to 80-61 Win Over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers’ big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
NBA
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
VolunteerCountry

VFL Wide Receiver Signs With Titans

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Josh Malone has signed with the Tennessee Titans. The VFL wideout did not play in a regular season game last season. The last regular season game Malone played in was in 2020 for the Jets. Malone, a fourth-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in the...
NFL
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

