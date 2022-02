Missouri is in the midst of an underwhelming season on the basketball court, and there is speculation that Cuonzo Martin may be on the hot seat. During his radio show on Monday, Martin addressed some of those rumors. The Tigers are 10-17 overall and 4-10 in SEC play this season, and Martin’s job may now be in jeopardy. Asked about that, Martin said that he cannot focus on that. He has to worry about making his team better and winning basketball games. Martin reiterated that he will not give up on his players.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO