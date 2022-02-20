Type of Frontline Immunotherapy Does Not Affect Responses With Second-Line Cabozantinib in Advanced RCC

The prognosis of IDH1 wild-type MGMT promoter-unmethylated GBM patients remains poor. Addition of Temozolomide (TMZ) to first-line local treatment shifted the median overall survival (OS) from 11.8 to 12.6 months. We retrospectively analyzed the value of individualized multimodal immunotherapy (IMI) to improve OS in these patients. All adults meeting the criteria and treated 06/2015"“06/2021 were selected. Thirty-two patients (12f, 20m) had a median age of 47"‰y (range 18"“69) and a KPI of 70 (50"“100). Extent of resection was complete (11), <complete (12) or not documented (9). Seven patients were treated with surgery/radio(chemo)therapy and subsequent IMI (Group-1); 25 patients were treated with radiochemotherapy followed by maintenance TMZ plus IMI during and after TMZ (Group-2). Age, KPI and extent of resection were not different amongst both groups. The median OS of group-1 patients was 11"‰m (2"‰y OS: 0%). Surprisingly the median OS of group-2 patients was 22"‰m with 2"‰y OS of 36% (CI95%: 16"“57), which was significantly (Log-rank: p"‰="‰0.0001) different from group-1. The data suggest that addition of IMI after local therapy on its own has no relevant effect on OS in these GBM patients, similar to maintenance TMZ. However, the combination of both TMZ"‰+"‰IMI significantly improved OS.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO