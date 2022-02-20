ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Type of Frontline Immunotherapy Does Not Affect Responses With Second-Line Cabozantinib in Advanced RCC

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
cancernetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment with cabozantinib in the second line yielded responses in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received immunotherapy in the frontline, regardless of prior regimen. Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma experienced responses to cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in the second line after receiving various frontline immunotherapy regimens, according to...

www.cancernetwork.com

Nature.com

Synergy between TMZ and individualized multimodal immunotherapy to improve overall survival of IDH1 wild-type MGMT promoter-unmethylated GBM patients

The prognosis of IDH1 wild-type MGMT promoter-unmethylated GBM patients remains poor. Addition of Temozolomide (TMZ) to first-line local treatment shifted the median overall survival (OS) from 11.8 to 12.6 months. We retrospectively analyzed the value of individualized multimodal immunotherapy (IMI) to improve OS in these patients. All adults meeting the criteria and treated 06/2015"“06/2021 were selected. Thirty-two patients (12f, 20m) had a median age of 47"‰y (range 18"“69) and a KPI of 70 (50"“100). Extent of resection was complete (11), <complete (12) or not documented (9). Seven patients were treated with surgery/radio(chemo)therapy and subsequent IMI (Group-1); 25 patients were treated with radiochemotherapy followed by maintenance TMZ plus IMI during and after TMZ (Group-2). Age, KPI and extent of resection were not different amongst both groups. The median OS of group-1 patients was 11"‰m (2"‰y OS: 0%). Surprisingly the median OS of group-2 patients was 22"‰m with 2"‰y OS of 36% (CI95%: 16"“57), which was significantly (Log-rank: p"‰="‰0.0001) different from group-1. The data suggest that addition of IMI after local therapy on its own has no relevant effect on OS in these GBM patients, similar to maintenance TMZ. However, the combination of both TMZ"‰+"‰IMI significantly improved OS.
CANCER
Nature.com

In situ vaccination using unique TLR9 ligand K3-SPG induces long-lasting systemic immune response and synergizes with systemic and local immunotherapy

Although checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) have changed the paradigm of cancer therapy, low response rates and serious systemic adverse events remain challenging. In situ vaccine (ISV), intratumoral injection of immunomodulators that stimulate innate immunity at the tumor site, allows for the development of vaccines in patients themselves. K3-SPG, a second-generation nanoparticulate Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) ligand consisting of K-type CpG oligodeoxynucleotide (ODN) wrapped with SPG (schizophyllan), integrates the best of conventional CpG ODNs, making it an ideal cancer immunotherapy adjuvant. Focusing on clinical feasibility for pancreaticobiliary and gastrointestinal cancers, we investigated the antitumor activity of K3-SPG-ISV in preclinical models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and colorectal cancer (CRC). K3-SPG-ISV suppressed tumor growth more potently than K3-ISV or K3-SPG intravenous injections, prolonged survival, and enhanced the antitumor effect of CPIs. Notably, in PDAC model, K3-SPG-ISV alone induced systemic antitumor effect and immunological memory. ISV combination of K3-SPG and agonistic CD40 antibody further enhanced the antitumor effect. Our results imply that K3-SPG-based ISV can be applied as monotherapy or combined with CPIs to improve their response rate or, conversely, with CPI-free local immunotherapy to avoid CPI-related adverse events. In either strategy, the potency of K3-SPG-based ISV would provide the rationale for its clinical application to puncturable pancreaticobiliary and gastrointestinal malignancies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Defined tumor antigen-specific T cells potentiate personalized TCR-T cell therapy and prediction of immunotherapy response

Personalized immunotherapy targeting tumor-specific antigens (TSAs) could generate efficient and safe antitumor immune response without damaging normal tissues. Although neoantigen vaccines have shown therapeutic effect in clinic trials, precise prediction of neoantigens from tumor mutations is still challenging. The host antitumor immune response selects and activates T cells recognizing tumor antigens. Hence, T cells engineered with T-cell receptors (TCRs) from these naturally occurring tumor antigen-specific T (Tas) cells in a patient will target personal TSAs in his/her tumor. To establish such a personalized TCR-T cell therapy, we comprehensively characterized T cells in tumor and its adjacent tissues by single-cell mRNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), TCR sequencing (TCR-seq) and in vitro neoantigen stimulation. Compared to bystander T cells circulating among tissues, Tas cells were characterized by tumor enrichment, tumor-specific clonal expansion and neoantigen specificity. We found that CXCL13 is a unique marker for both CD4+ and CD8+ Tas cells. Importantly, TCR-T cells expressing TCRs from Tas cells showed significant therapeutic effects on autologous patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors. Intratumoral Tas cell levels measured by CXCL13 expression precisely predicted the response to immune checkpoint blockade, indicating a critical role of Tas cells in the antitumor immunity. We further identified CD200 and ENTPD1 as surface markers for CD4+ and CD8+ Tas cells respectively, which enabled the isolation of Tas cells from tumor by Fluorescence Activating Cell Sorter (FACS) sorting. Overall, our results suggest that TCR-T cells engineered with Tas TCRs are a promising agent for personalized immunotherapy, and intratumoral Tas cell levels determine the response to immunotherapy.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Independent Studies Find Elevated Risk of Blood Clots in the Brain Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

Two large studies carried out independently in the UK both found a slight increase in risk of intracranial thromboses in some populations after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. There is a slightly elevated risk of intracranial thrombosis events following vaccination with the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S COVID vaccine, according to two new studies...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fstoppers

Signs of Liver Damaged That Show You Need to Visit a Doctor ASAP

The liver is a super important organ that is responsible for many functions in our bodies — it can be fatal if it fails. Currently, an estimated 5.5 million Americans suffer from chronic liver disease or cirrhosis. So it’s important to know the signs of liver damage to warn you of something serious.
YOGA
verywellhealth.com

Neurontin (Gabapentin) – Oral

Neurontin (gabapentin) is an antiepileptic drug (AED), also called an anticonvulsant, that can help treat epilepsy or postherpetic neuralgia. Despite the name, it does not affect gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter of the central nervous system. Gabapentin binds with voltage-activated calcium channels, which normally mediate nerve activity. However, it is not clear how this action impacts the clinical effects of the medication.
HEALTH

