PHOTOS: Scenes from Whitefish Ski Joring 2022

January births
Logan Robert Wirtz, son of Kristin Cowan and Sean Wirtz of Whitefish was born on Jan. 6, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18.75 inches long. Paternal grandparent is Gladys Wirtz of Marathon, Ontario, Canada. Maternal grandparents are Robin Briley of Spokane, Washington, and Rick Cowan, of Spokane, Washington. Charlie Ray Hale, daughter of Morgan Bowden and Collin Hale of Eureka, was born on Jan. 9, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.25 inches long. Paternal grandparents are David and Melinda Hale of Genesee,...
Extreme wind chills grip the Flathead
Local wind chill values dipped into dangerous territory Tuesday morning as an arctic air mass enveloped much of Montana. Gusty east winds dropped the wind chill to minus 63 degrees in the high terrain of Glacier National Park above Avalanche Lake, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Missoula. Meanwhile, Whitefish Mountain Resort closed its chair lifts on the upper portion of Big Mountain, including Chair 1. A summit temperature of minus 20 and winds at 20 mph dropped the wind chill to minus 48 degrees on the ski slopes. In the valley, a wind chill factor of 18 below...
Snow biker killed in avalanche in southern Montana
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the motorized snow bike triggered the slide on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek Drainage north of Cooke City on Saturday evening. The rider, whose name and age have not been released, was carried through cliffs and was partially buried. An investigator with the avalanche center planned to head to the slide to gather more information Sunday. Forecasters warned Saturday that a layer of weak snow was buried about 2 feet (61 centimeters) deep on many slopes in the Cooke City area, making it possible for a person to trigger a large avalanche. The avalanche center said there was a moderate danger of slides in the area Saturday. No other details about the deadly avalanche have been released. At least 10 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. so far this winter season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which keeps track of fatalities nationwide.
Pilot logs adventures in the sky
Few people know the skies of northwest Montana like pilot Dave Hoerner. Whether it was tracking down bears for biologists, relocating wolves for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks or teaching others how to fly, Hoerner has been at home in the skies over the Flathead and beyond, logging more than 34,000 flight hours during his career.
Lift operator still passionate after nearly four decades
“Wild” Bill Packer started as a lift operator on Big Mountain in 1986. Since that time, his enthusiasm hasn’t waned a bit, as anyone can tell who has heard his energetic catchphrase: “It’s here! You’re on! You’re gone!”. Packer makes this announcement without fail...
Della Hallock, 89
Della passed in Glasgow, Montana, on Dec. 22, 2021. She was born May 22, 1932, to Harry and Florence Reddick. She is survived by one brother, Donnie (Linda) Reddick, of Bozeman. In March 1948, she married the love of her life, Earl Hallock, son of Ken and Ethel (Bruch) Hallock. They had five children, Alvie, Milt, Craig, LynnAnn and Byron. Alvie passed in 2009. In 1990, Della and Earl moved to beautiful Ashley Lake, Kalispell. They enjoyed majestic views, as well as the company who visited. Della always had coffee on, plus pie or her “famous” caramel rolls. They allowed boat docking and had Ashley Lake Upholstery. After Earl passed in 2002, Della continued to live at Ashley Lake in the summer. When she sold the property, she returned to Glasgow. Occasionally, Della visited Kalispell and enjoyed coffee and fellowship with many friends. A celebration of life open house will be held at Canvas Church, 255 Summit Ridge Drive, Kalispell, on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP to Craig, 406-309-2464.
Bitter cold week ahead for Flathead Valley
Dangerous cold and wind is on the heels of a potent winter storm that surged into Northwest Montana on Sunday. Blowing snow and flash freezing was expected to continue into Monday morning for the Flathead and Mission valleys. Over a foot of snow had accumulated on Marias Pass south of Glacier National Park as of noon at Sunday, while to 6 inches was possible in the valleys. The National Weather Service in Missoula warns that as the snowfall wanes, bitter cold and wind will batter the region through Tuesday. Wind chills in Northwest Montana will get down to about 20 degrees below...
Whitefish Songwriter Festival returns to Flathead Valley
For three days in September the Whitefish Songwriter Festival will feature hit songwriters from Nashville and rising stars from across North America, including Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Alberta, and Nashville who will share their songwriting, creativity, and stories with their audiences. More than 20 songwriters will perform in 30-plus shows filling the theaters, restaurants, coffee shops and bars of Whitefish with some of the best songwriters in the music industry. Each show will feature two or three songwriters telling stories, trading songs and showcasing their creativity. The Whitefish Songwriter Festival is a production of the Rocky Mountain Songwriter Festivals, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit...
New practice a dream come true for massage therapist
Unlike many people, Monicka Granger prefers to be on the giving end of a massage. It was always her dream to open her own massage practice, and she succeeded in getting Breath Massage & Bodywork off the ground over the past few months. “It’s always been my dream to do...
Photographer captures night sky to raise awareness of light pollution
Photographer Imma Barrera is on a mission to document and protect America’s dark skies. For the past several years, the New Jersey-based artist has been working towards her goal of capturing images of the Milky Way in diverse ecosystems across the country while also raising awareness of light pollution and its effects.
Flathead Lake state parks see visitation declines
The state parks around Flathead Lake remained a popular destination last year, visitation data shows, but not matching the record-setting levels of the last two years. All of the lake’s park units combined accounted for 339,631 visits in 2021, the second most among Montana state parks overall. Yet, the total is a decrease of 28% compared to 2020, and about 4% lower than 2019 totals.
Beetle picked to battle Flathead’s flowering rush invasion
A Missoula-based invasive weed workgroup is eying the prowess of a European weevil to nibble down flowering rush at Flathead Lake, where the exotic aquatic perennial thrives. An invasive ornamental plant of Eurasian origin, flowering rush was first found in the West’s largest natural freshwater lake in the early 1960s, with little overall success in thwarting its spread. Melissa Maggio, project coordinator for the Montana Biological Weed Control Coordination Project, said Thursday the group is now looking for partners in releasing one of the plant’s natural-born enemies there: Bagous nodulosus, a thrush-loving weevil native to Europe. The release of the beetles would be...
Wolf hunting, trapping ends in southwestern Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wolf hunting and trapping has ended for the season in southwestern Montana after hunters killed 82 wolves in the region, the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Thursday. Yellowstone National Park officials had asked the state in December to suspend wolf hunting and trapping in some areas along the park's border, saying the number of wolves killed marked a significant setback for the long-term viability of Yellowstone's wolf packs. The Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission rejected calls to restore smaller quotas to limit the number of wolves killed along Yellowstone's northern border, but it did set...
Strength in numbers
Is the end of all hunting, fishing and trapping in sight? A few weeks ago, I received information from the Sportsmen’s Alliance, that there are efforts to eliminate all hunting, fishing and trapping in some states. Not only is hunting and fishing being threatened, some proposals by animal rights organizations also propose to end human production and human consumption of all animals and fish. That means no more juicy beef steaks, hamburgers, barbecue ribs or hot dogs. Is that possible? Unfortunately, yes, with a capital Y. Guess our diets would consist of just plant products. I like a good salad,...
Study: Wolves change behavior with bears about
MISSOULA – If you are a wolf living in Yellowstone National Park, bears mess with you. They show up uninvited and steal kills from your pack. And when scavenging bears drive you away from tasty carcasses, you and your fellow wolves will – strangely enough – kill less often. The reasons for this unexpected finding are explored in a new study by researchers at the University of Montana, Yellowstone National Park, Norwegian Institute for Nature Research and others. The work was published in the scientific journal Ecological Monographs. “In both Yellowstone and Scandinavia, previous research had shown how the presence of bears...
RH Goose Fleming, 66
Goose Fleming passed away at home with his wife by his side after fighting his short battle with glioblastoma brain cancer on Feb. 4, 2022. Goose was born in Kalispell on Feb. 23, 1955, to Judith Tyrone. Judy met Goose’s dad, John Fleming, when Goose was only 2 years old. John adopted Goose when Goose was in his 20s, but he was always his dad from the very beginning. Goose loved everything outdoors, from hunting, fishing, camping and horseback riding. He also loved running heavy equipment. He worked for over 41 years building highways and interstates to logging roads and...
