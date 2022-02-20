Horizon: Forbidden West Wiki Guide

When he isn’t scouring the earth looking for gold, Brennan Ruault, star of “Gold Rush” is usually out having fun. He recently took a trip north to have some fun in the winter snow and try out some snowmobiles. Ruault joined the cast of “Gold Rush” in the show’s sixth season, becoming a part of gold-digging icon Parker Schnabel’s crew. He predominantly worked in the excavation process for Schnabel’s team, breaking cold hard ground in order to find gold. Ruault has a true love for motorbikes and snowmobiles and loves to ride anytime he gets the chance. He was once caught in a major avalanche while riding his snowmobile and amazingly survived the ordeal. The incident didn’t seem to scare him much as he jumped right back on the snowmobile and continued to ride.

