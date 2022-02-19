ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

No. 22 Iowa women hold off No. 5 Indiana

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKVs9_0eJhMDp800
Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe, left, is defended by Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana’s fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa on Saturday.

Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game.

The teams combined to miss 11 of their first 12 shots. Iowa then made nine of its next 11, jumping out to a 23-8 lead. Iowa never trailed and led by as much as 24. The Hawkeyes were up 22 heading into the final quarter before Indiana rallied.

Aleksa Gulbe scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Grace Berger scored 21 and Ali Patberg scored 18.

No. 6 IOWA STATE 89, No. 15 OKLAHOMA 67

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 28 points to help Iowa State cruise to a win over Oklahoma.

With the win, the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) remained tied atop the conference standings.

Joens hit 10 of 20 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds. Emily Ryan added 15 points for Iowa State and Lexi Donarski added 14.

Iowa State hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 28-16 lead when Ashley Joens hit a jumper with 2 seconds remaining.

A 3-pointer from Aubrey Joens extended the margin to 31-16 early in the second period. Skylar Vann and Madi Williams each had 10 points in the first half, helping the Sooners (20-6, 9-5) pull within 43-33 at the break.

No. 7 BAYLOR 78, TCU 59

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the Baylor women beat TCU for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs.

Sarah Andrews added 12 points for the Bears (21-5, 11-3 Big 12), who have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990.

Okako Adika had 23 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Heard scored 12 points for TCU (6-17, 2-12), which hasn’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 28, 1990 and is 0-21 in the series since joining the Big 12.

No. 20 BYU 63, GONZAGA 39

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to a win over Gonzaga.

Paisley Harding added 16 points for the Cougars (23-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference), who won their 30th straight at home and swept the Bulldogs this season. Lauren Gustin grabbed 13 rebounds and Harding had seven assists as BYU had helpers on 20 of 23 baskets.

The game drew a crowd of 6,289, the largest home crowd ever for a women’s game at the BYU Marriott Center.

Gonzaga (21-6, 12-2) finished the game shooting 25.5%, going 3 of 16 behind the arc and committing 15 turnovers.

No. 25 FLORIDA GULF COAST 63, NORTH FLORIDA 52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a win over North Florida.

Kendall Spray added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Kaela Webb had 11 for the Eagles (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

FGCU and Liberty are tied at the top of the A-Sun East Division standings heading into a Thursday showdown at Liberty. The Eagles won the first meeting with the Flames (24-2 overall) 73-69.

Emma Broermann scored 14 to lead the Osprey (11-15, 4-10), who have lost 10 straight in the series. Rhetta Moore had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Northwestern ends 3-game skid, beats Nebraska 77-65

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska 77-65 on Tuesday night. Northwestern (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing skid while Nebraska (7-20, 1-15) has lost three straight since upsetting Minnesota on Feb. 9 in its only conference win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Chandler paces No. 17 Tennessee in 80-61 rout of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers’ big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Liberty, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Minnesota’s Loewe on lookout for 3-point shots, 3-pound bass

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Loewe has found his stride in his first and only season with Minnesota, after the initiation into Big Ten play brought his share of struggles. The 3-pointer has become Loewe’s friend again, as evidenced by his 6-for-10 performance from long range for the Gophers in their most recent game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Coast Conference#Womens#Ap#Hawkeyes#Sooners#Baylor#Tcu#Okako
The Associated Press

College of Charleston tops Northeastern 83-72

BOSTON (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood registered 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as College of Charleston got past Northeastern 83-72 on Tuesday night. Osinachi Smart had 10 points for College of Charleston (15-12, 7-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 10 points. Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 27...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Millner lifts Toledo past Western Michigan 92-50

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. had a career-high 28 points and Ryan Rollins added 20 points as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 92-50 on Tuesday night. Millner Jr. made 11 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added eight rebounds. Rollins also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Associated Press

Wisconsin hires Sheridan and alters roles for Bostad, Turner

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hired Bill Sheridan to coach inside linebackers as one of three changes to Paul Chryst’s staff. Chryst also announced Tuesday that Bob Bostad is switching from inside linebackers coach to offensive line coach and Mickey Turner is moving from tight ends coach to an off-field role in which he will lead Wisconsin’s recruiting efforts.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Freeman leads Akron past Bowling Green 82-68

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mikal Dawson and Ali Ali each scored 17 points to carry Akron to an 82-68 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night. Enrique Freeman tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for Akron (18-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda had 13 points. Samari Curtis had 21...
AKRON, OH
The Associated Press

Marshall sues C-USA in bid to exit early for Sun Belt

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall filed a lawsuit against Conference USA on Tuesday in a bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt. Among other things, the lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment and injunctions against the league, which filed a request for arbitration earlier this month, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

Mballa scores 23 to lift Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 86-84

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo won its seventh straight game, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84 on Tuesday night. Jeenathan Williams drove the left side of the lane and made a go-ahead floater with just under three seconds left. Williams had...
NBA
The Associated Press

Okoro leads Saint Louis over Saint Joseph’s 72-61

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Francis Okoro recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Louis to a 72-61 win over Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night. Yuri Collins had 17 points and six assists for Saint Louis (19-9, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy