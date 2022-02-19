ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Delph leads Appalachian St. past South Alabama 69-51

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 20 points as Appalachian State beat South Alabama 69-51 on Saturday.

Justin Forrest had 13 points and six rebounds for Appalachian State (17-12, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 12 points. James Lewis Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds. Donovan Gregory had a career-high 10 assists.

Marshall Kearing had 14 points for the Jaguars (18-9, 8-6). Jay Jay Chandler added 11 points.

Charles Manning Jr., who was second on the Jaguars in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 4-of-16 shooting.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Appalachian State defeated South Alabama 72-64 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

AFTERMATH: APP STATE 69 – SOUTH ALABAMA 51

The matchup between Appalachian State and South Alabama is a contrast in roster building strategy. Appropriately enough on App State’s senior day, it was the most veteran of Mountaineers who proved the value of continuity. For a second-straight season, South Alabama turned over most of its roster, this season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Appalachian State#Ap#Mountaineers#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Associated Press

Millner lifts Toledo past Western Michigan 92-50

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. had a career-high 28 points and Ryan Rollins added 20 points as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 92-50 on Tuesday night. Millner Jr. made 11 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added eight rebounds. Rollins also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Hamilton scores 27 to lead UNLV over Nevada 62-54

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 27 points as UNLV topped Nevada 62-54 on Tuesday night. Royce Hamm Jr. added five points and 12 rebounds for UNLV (17-11, 9-6 Mountain West Conference). Grant Sherfield had 19 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9). Warren Washington...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

College of Charleston tops Northeastern 83-72

BOSTON (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood registered 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as College of Charleston got past Northeastern 83-72 on Tuesday night. Osinachi Smart had 10 points for College of Charleston (15-12, 7-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 10 points. Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 27...
CHARLESTON, SC
The State Journal-Register

Who's advancing to girls basketball Sweet 16? Lincoln, Mahomet set for sectional final

LINCOLN – Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig excels not only in cross country with her hallmark speed and stamina.  Heitzig and sophomore teammate Kloe Froebe often burned Decatur MacArthur’s defense and combined for 49 points en route to a 72-57 girls basketball victory in its Class 3A sectional semifinal at Roy S. Anderson Gym on Tuesday.   ...
LINCOLN, IL
The Associated Press

Cole’s drive, defense lift No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Villanova

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy