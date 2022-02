It was the end for Amir Khan late on Saturday night in Manchester when 19,000 people attended his boxing wake. It should probably also be a triumphant end for Kell Brook after six one-sided and painful rounds of domination in their clash of veterans.It was one of the most emotional fights to cover that I can remember; two men with a combined history of glory, too much pride and spite and, by about 10.40pm on Saturday night, nowhere to go in a ring shaking with anticipation. And, perhaps just a bit of dread.The simple truth of the fight, which took...

